‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Reveals He’s Often Mistaken for This ‘Spider-Man’ Actor

Yellowstone is one of the most popular TV shows around. The show has been credited for causing a surge of renewed interest in the Western genre, and has launched several spinoffs — with more on the way. In spite of the multiple spinoff shows, many fans love the original best. A large part of the show’s success is due to the contributions of the talented cast members, including Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton. Although Jamie is one of Yellowstone’s most villainous characters, Bentley admitted in a recent cast interview that he’s often mistaken for a famous other actor.

Wes Bentley plays Jamie in ‘Yellowstone’

Wes Bentley attends the “Yellowstone” & Wes Bentley Virtuoso Award press junket I Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Dutton family is full of interesting characters, and Jamie is without a doubt one of the most divisive. The adopted son of John Dutton, Jamie is shown in Yellowstone to initially be intensely loyal to his father. However, he grows frustrated with his entire family by the second season. In particular, Jamie and his sister Beth have a highly contentious relationship. Flashbacks have revealed that Jamie orchestrated Beth’s abortion when she was a teenager — a process that resulted in her becoming infertile.

The most recent season of Yellowstone highlighted Jamie’s quest for acceptance, with the aspiring politician taking up with an unscrupulous woman who seems intent on bringing the Duttons down, at any cost. Jamie is a character that fans love to hate, and there’s no doubt that Bentley plays him to perfection.

What did Wes Bentley say about being mistaken for Tobey Maguire?

Bentley and his Yellowstone co-stars recently sat down to discuss little-known facts about each other for Vanity Fair. During the interview, Bentley revealed that he is often mistaken for other celebrities, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire. Co-star Cole Hauser joked that Bentley is “more handsome” than Maguire.

Interestingly, Bentley had admitted that more than two decades ago, he was in the running to play the legendary superhero. However, he said he ultimately wasn’t interested enough to follow through. “I love comic book movies, but at the time, I was looking for — I really wanted to do stuff that wasn’t comic book movies,” Bentley said, according to Movieweb.

What’s next for the ‘Yellowstone’ universe?

"We have a lot of work to do, and a lot of work to undo." #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/3mf0EW48Q5 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) January 10, 2023

While new episodes of Yellowstone are on the horizon, the beloved show may soon move on to greener pastures. According to Screen Rant, rumor has it that the show will end with the fifth season. The publication notes that scheduling issues with series lead Kevin Costner could be a factor. Paramount Network responded with a statement that read, in part “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

With conflicting information in the headlines, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for Yellowstone.