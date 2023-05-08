‘You, Me & My Ex’ Isn’t De’Andre’s First Reality Show

TLC’s You, Me & My Ex Season 2 features a face that might be familiar to some dedicated Love Island fans. De’Andre Asbury-Heath – who appears on the reality series with his current girlfriend Elodie and his ex Rowan – was also a cast member on the U.S. version of the popular dating show Love Island in 2020.

De’Andre Asbury-Heath appeared on ‘Love Island’ Season 2

These days, De’Andre’s love life is taking center stage on You, Me & My Ex Season 2. The show chronicles the complicated love lives of people who still have a cozy relationship with a former partner. But it’s not his first brush with reality TV.

Back in 2020, De’Andre put in a brief appearance on Love Island Season 2. He entered the “island” (actually a villa in Las Vegas due to COVID-related travel restrictions) on day 16, as part of a twist that saw 10 new singles join the game. By day 19, he was out.

He turned to reality TV after a baseball career

De’Andre’s stint on Love Island came after COVID threw a wrench in his other plans. After getting drafted out of high school, he played pro baseball for several minor league teams. But the pandemic forced him to shift careers.

“In 2020, when COVID kind of shut everything down, that’s when I ended up going on Love Island,” he explained during a recent appearance on the Not Basic Blonde podcast, adding that he was cast when someone from the show reached out to him on Instagram.

When he signed on to Love Island, he didn’t completely realize what he was getting into.

“I didn’t know how big the show was until I was actually on it,” he said. And though he didn’t end up finding love, he still felt it was worth it.

“The experience was great … I enjoyed it. I was around some fun, beautiful people,” he said.

De’Andre’s girlfriend meets his mom for the first time on the next episode of ‘You, Me & My Ex’

Now, De’Andre is following up his appearance on Love Island with You, Me & My Ex. He and his current girlfriend of eight months, Elodie, are trying to navigate their relationship. But she’s concerned about his friendship with his ex Rowan, whom he dated on and off for years. To make matters even more complicated, Rowan and De’Andre’s mom live in the same town, and they have a close relationship. She’s even expressed hope that her son and Rowan will eventually get back together.

In the May 9 episode of You, Me & My Ex, De’Andre flies his mom and Rowan down for a big event he’s organizing in Miami. He also arranges for Elodie, to meet his mom for the first time. She’s understandably nervous, especially considering that Rowan will also be there. That means this meal could be pretty awkward.

“I am stressed the f*ck out,” Elodie confesses in a teaser (via Twitter).

Elodie might be nervous about meeting her boyfriend’s mom, but she’s apparently bonded with his ex. Once the two got to know each other, they ended up becoming friends.

“Now that we do know each other, it’s more like, ‘Hey girl, when can I see you? When can we hang out?’” she explained in an interview with Insider.com. “We don’t really talk about me and De’Andre.”

New episodes of You, Me & My Ex airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

