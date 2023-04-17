‘You, Me & My Ex’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Returning Cast, and More

How close are you to your ex? For the people on TLC’s reality series You, Me & My Ex, the answer is pretty close. The show follows couples where one person’s former partner is still very much a part of their life. As you might imagine, the dynamic definitely leads to some drama with their current love.

The first season of You, Me & My Ex aired in 2021. Now, nearly two years later, the show is back for season 2, with a mix of new and returning couples.

‘You, My & My Ex’ Season 2 premieres April 17

A new season of exes bringing ex-tra drama. Tune into the season premiere of #YouMeAndMyEx Monday April 17 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/GyumIq1wQc — TLC Network (@TLC) April 15, 2023

You, Me & My Ex Season 2 premieres Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

The new season checks in with several of the cast members from season 1, while also adding two new groups to the lineup. The show will follow along as the show’s stars navigate group vacations, co-parenting, living together, and more. But some will struggle with the feeling that their current romance is getting short shrift compared to the past relationship.

New You, Me & My Ex cast members this season include Matt, Kenzie, and Chelsea. Matt and Kenzie are a couple, and Chelsea is Matt’s ex who lives with them.

“I never thought in my life that my boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend would be living with me,” Kenzie says in a clip from the new season (via Twitter). Understandably, Kenzie has some concerns about her boyfriend’s ex sharing their space, especially when it seems that Matt might still be attracted to Chelsea.

“Do I need to, like, worry about this?” she asks him.

“I don’t know, ask me after the weekend’s over,” he replies.

Also new this season ar De’Andre, Rowan, and Elodie. De’Andre and Elodie are a couple, but he’s still close with his ex (and “best friend”) Rowan. In fact, they’re so tight that Rowan doesn’t hesitate to ask De’Andre to go on vacation with her. That’s a major red flag for Elodie.

“Just you and her? On a private island?” she says in a clip (via Twitter).

John, April, Loren, and Roy return ‘You, Me & My Ex’ Season 2

Loren, John, April, and Roy of ‘You, Me & My Ex’ | TLC via YouTube

You, Me & My Ex Season 1 followed five groups of current and former romantic partners. Several of those groups are back for season 2, including Loren, April, John, and Roy.

Loren and John were neighbors with April and Roy. Both couples were going through a rocky patch in their marriage, which ultimately led to April and John leaving their spouses and starting on a new relationship together. Eventually, April and John got married. Now, in season 2, things are even more complicated. April and John have separated, and April and Loren are now living together.

“We are in a domestic partnership,” April says in a teaser for the new season (via Twitter).

Alex, Caroline, and Stephen are also back for season 2

Secret secret! Find out what Alex and Caroline have been hiding from Steve on the season premiere of #YouMeAndMyEx Monday, April 17 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/XyeCaUJEbg — TLC Network (@TLC) April 14, 2023

Also returning for You, Me & My Ex Season 2 are Alex, Caroline, and Stephen. Alex and Caroline were co-workers who became friends, with Caroline often giving Alex advice about his relationship with his then-boyfriend Stephen. Eventually, Stephen and Alex broke up and Caroline and Alex started dating. But Stephen is still in the picture. Now, in season 2 of the TLC reality show, Alex and Caroline are continuing to navigate their unusual dynamic, which is made more complicated by a secret that they are keeping from Stephen.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.