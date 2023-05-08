‘You, Me & My Ex’: Untangling April, Loren, John, and Roy’s Complicated Relationship

A familiar quartet is back for You, Me & My Ex Season 2 on TLC. April, John, Loren, and Roy first appeared on season 1 of the reality show about people who are still close to their ex-spouse or partner. Even in a show about unusual relationship dynamics, their situation raised some eyebrows. Now, in season 2, things are even more complicated between the four.

‘You, Me & My Ex’ cast members have a complicated relationship

April and her husband Roy and Loren and her husband John started out as neighbors. Both couples were going through a rocky patch in their marriage, and April and John ended up falling for each other.

April divorced Roy and married John, who was now divorced from Loren. But all four remained close and ended up living just a few houses down from each other on the same street. April maintained a particularly close relationship with Roy, despite her new relationship with John. She and her ex even got matching tattoos together, which didn’t sit well with her new husband. April and Loren, who’d initially disliked each other (for obvious reasons) even became best friends.

“I don’t understand Loren and April’s relationship,” John said in season 1. “I mean, it started out with death threats … emotions were all over the place right then, and now it’s like, say ‘I love you’ at nighttime, BFFs.”

Things got even more confusing in season 2 of the TLC show

Loren, John, April, and Roy in ‘You, Me & My Ex’ | TLC via YouTube

If John previously had trouble understanding April and Loren’s relationship, he’s likely even more baffled now. Since season 1 aired, the relationships between April, Loren, Roy, and John have shifted again. April is now separated from John and in a domestic partnership with Loren.

According to April, John’s insecurity and withholding nature were to blame for the breakdown of their marriage.

“I tried extremely hard to love him with everything I had, and it was never enough because he refused to let me in,” she said. But despite her issues with ex, she says she’s happy now.

“I’m not lonely anymore, because I have Loren,” April said in the show’s April 24 episode.

However, John is not so pleased with how things have turned out. His frustration and anger is palpable.

“I feel like an outsider,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m joined in this inner circle like we used to be.”

But in Roy, April, and Loren’s eyes, John’s behavior is manipulative and selfish, and it’s causing problems for everyone.

Are April and Loren really together?

There’s a further wrinkle in the April, Loren, John, and Roy situation. April and Loren are described as domestic partners in episodes of You, Me & My Ex. That phrase suggests the two are romantically involved. But that’s not the case, April said on an episode of her podcast, Past Chaos.

Here’s what really happened, per April. John moved out of the home he shared with April. Several months later, Loren moved in. That arrangement made it easier for them to co-parent their kids. But though they were living together, April and Loren were not a couple.

“Everybody always has to make it about sex. I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” she said, laughing. “She’s beautiful. But I’m a heterosexual woman.”

Not only is April not involved with Loren, she’s not seeing anyone else. “I am not jumping from one relationship to the next,” she said. “I’m not dating anyone.”

She also promised that the real reason her relationship with John ended will soon become clear.

“When you finally get to hear all of the story and everything that’s gone on between John and I, you will not have any question as to why I’m single,” she said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

You, Me & My Ex airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

