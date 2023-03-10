‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Says He Won’t Make 1 Type of Movie Ever Again

Penn Badgley has come a long way since his early days on the CW’s hit teen drama, Gossip Girl, becoming a leading man for Netflix’s ultra-popular You. But as he grows as an actor, it seems his tastes have shifted. In a recent interview, Badgley shared that he doesn’t think he’ll ever make one kind of movie again.

Penn Badgley has appeared in several romantic comedies

Actor Penn Badgley attends the Build Series to discuss his show “You” at Build Studio in 2020 I Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Badgley has appeared in several romantic comedies throughout his career. One of Badgley’s most notable roles in a romantic comedy is in the 2011 film Easy A.

In the film, the actor plays the character of Woodchuck Todd, the love interest of the main character, Olive Penderghast, played by Emma Stone. The film follows Olive as she becomes the subject of rumors and gossip after lying about losing her virginity, and Todd is the only person who believes in her innocence

Another romantic comedy in which Badgley has appeared is the 2016 film The Late Bloomer. In this film, he plays Charlie, the main character’s best friend and love interest, Peter. The film follows Peter as he undergoes puberty late in life and begins to experience romantic and sexual feelings for the first time. Other romantic comedy appearances include John Tucker Must Die (2006) and Forever Strong (2008).

The actor doesn’t think he’ll ever make another romantic comedy

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, Badgley dropped a bombshell for all his romantic comedy-loving fans: he doesn’t think he’ll ever make another one. While the actor has appeared in several romantic comedies throughout his career, he seems ready to move on from the genre.

When asked about the possibility of starring in another romantic comedy, Badgley replied, “I can’t say never because I just don’t know. It would have to be super compelling. I think no. I’m going on record saying no.” The actor also pointed out that he loves a non-fiction journalistic vibe.

While his previous romantic comedy roles were well-received, it’s understandable that he wants to avoid being typecast in the same genre. Many actors have faced similar challenges, and it’s refreshing to see Badgley wanting to branch out and explore new avenues in his career.

Penn Badgley’s most well-known role is as Joe Goldberg on ‘You’

Arts: Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg in a captivating, fourth season of Netflix’s “You,” where the formula is flipped.https://t.co/OoaCrrr3ix — The Michigan Daily (@michigandaily) February 22, 2023

The desire to be challenged has led Badgley to some of his most acclaimed work. The actor’s most notable role to date is undoubtedly his portrayal of Joe Goldberg in hit Netflix series You. The show, which debuted in 2018, has become a cultural phenomenon, with fans around the world eagerly anticipating each new season.

In You, Badgley plays the charming but troubled Joe, a bookstore manager who becomes infatuated with a woman named Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail. What follows is a twisted and dark tale of obsession, manipulation, and murder.

Badgley’s performance has been widely praised, with many critics and fans hailing his portrayal of Joe as one of the show’s highlights. He manages to make Joe both charismatic and terrifying, creating a complex and nuanced character that keeps viewers hooked.

While it may be disappointing for fans of romantic comedies to hear that Badgley is unlikely to make another one anytime soon, it’s exciting to see where his career will go next. And if his recent work is any indication, it’s sure to be full of surprises.