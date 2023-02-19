‘You’ Season 4: Beck Is the Only Reason Joe Will Pull Off His Professor Gig

Netflix‘s You Season 4 is almost upon us, and this time our favorite serial stalker is no longer playing on a domestic field. Joe Goldberg takes his endeavors internationally as he tries to fit in with British peerage. However, things might not be as easy for Joe as they have always been, as this time, he pretends to be a professor. A lot goes into becoming a professor, and if Joe pulls off his new gig, he will have Beck to thank.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4 Part 1.]

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Elizabeth Lail as Beck | Netflix

Joe escapes suburban domesticity for academic exploits in season 4

If there’s one thing we know about Joe is that once he has his eyes set on a mark, only death or another woman can distract him. Season 3 of You led viewers to believe that Joe had met his victim after he kept spying on his new neighbor in Madre Linda. However, Love killed those fantasies forcing Joe to rework his obsessions.

New year, new country, new persona – and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. YOU S4 Part 1 comes to Netflix on February 9th. pic.twitter.com/OgOS2pb1RN — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 9, 2023

Enter Marienne, Madre Linda’s librarian, whom Joe falls for and even sleeps with. However, at the end of the season, Love finds out and almost kills Marienne, whose daughter saves her. Marienne leaves town, but ever the determined one, Joe sets out to look for her.

The season ends with Joe in Paris as he believes that is the first destination Marienne is headed to. However, in the new trailer, we see Joe in London, having located Marienne there, only this time, he has found someone else to fawn over.

The new season of You sees Joe cozying up to London’s elite, including Instagram influencers whose parents are tech magnates, a Nigerian princess who works in cryptocurrency, an East Coast magnate’s son, an old money perfectionist, a bestselling author, and a socialite with a Lady title.

Beck could be the reason Joe pulls off his new gig

Office hours are tomorrow. Don’t keep Professor Jonathan Moore waiting. pic.twitter.com/ACHxc5GOEG — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 30, 2022

Joe’s love for books is a recurring theme in You [outside of the murder trope]. Having had a difficult childhood, books were a source of comfort for Joe in foster care. When Mr. Mooney adopted him, he taught him how to restore books to pristine condition. The theme is heavily explored in all seasons, but this is the first time we get to see Joe in his natural habitat, so to speak.

While working as a university professor speaks to who Joe is, it may cause some issues for him down the line. In the first season, Joe admits he never went to college. While this doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t have the smarts for it, it’s hard to imagine a college hiring him with no degree.

English professors typically need a bachelor’s degree and a terminal degree such as an MFA, which our friendly serial killer unfortunately lacks. One thing, however, is that Joe is a quick study. In season 1, he picked up tidbits of knowledge stalking Guinevere Beck, who was pursuing an MFA in writing.

His observations at the time gave him a general idea of how the system works and what the position entails. Although he had forged documents that made him appear highly educated, his lack of academic experience could reveal his lack of experience.

His lack of experience could be his undoing

i find it dizzying they're bringing up my history pic.twitter.com/w0EGj0pxYf — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 27, 2023

Season 4 will be tough for Joe as he finally meets his matches. For starters, there’s the Eat the Rich Killer, who hasn’t taken too kindly to Joe infringing on their turf. Secondly, unlike his previous victims, his season 4 love interest has killer instincts and is almost immediately onto Joe.

Kate [Charlotte Ritchie] is wary of Joe and his intentions. She may decide to dig deeper into his background and may uncover his real identity. It also doesn’t help Joe’s case that Marienne already knows he’s actually alive, so she may foil his plans before the season’s end.