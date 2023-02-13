‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 Will Be More Like a Traditional ‘You’ Season, Showrunner Sera Gamble Says

You Season 4 is only half over. The first five episodes premiered Feb. 9 but another five are coming in March. This is the first time You has split a season in half like that, but showrunner Sera Gamble said it came naturally in season 4. You Season 4 Part 2 will get back to basics, or at least basic You dynamics.

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for You Season 4.]

Penn Badgley | Netflix

Gamble was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast on Feb. 10 to discuss the first half of You Season 4. Here’s how she knew where to end episode 5 and what’s to come in March.

Netflix suggested splitting ‘You’ Season 4 into Part 1 and Part 2

Gamble said that it wasn’t her idea to divide You Season 4 into two parts. But, when Netflix suggested it, they considered it.

“The idea came from Netflix,” Gamble said on TV’s Top Five. “They have been doing that with some of their shows. I think the one people know about the most is probably Stranger Things. So they approached us. We were very much in the middle of everything. The whole season had been written and they said this is an option. They certainly didn’t force it on us. They were just like we were thinking about this for your season and we know you have this mystery structure. Do you feel like this would work?”

‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 will pick up on the killer reveal

Gamble promised that the March episodes of You Season 4 will see Joe confront the killer he discovered in episode 5.

“In episode 1 of the season, we present you with a murder mystery whodunit and we will tell you who the killer is at the end of the first half,” Gamble said. “I think I’ll just tell people that. The season was never built to just be a whodunnit. I admire those. I also have now discovered they’re very hard to keep going over multiple episodes. The idea was always to search for this killer and then find them and have some chats. Have a conversation, shift the show into something that can only be done if Joe knows who he’s talking to.”

If at any point this week you feel bummed that you're single, think about it like this: pic.twitter.com/AjWbRlmfhv — Netflix (@netflix) February 13, 2023

For You, this makes sense. So far, Joe isn’t the one killing people in season 4. That’s different. Perhaps now that he knows who the killer is, Joe will at least take the killer out, and perhaps more folks standing in his way.

Season 4 already had a midseason finale

Season 4 begins with Joe (Penn Badgley) living in London. When another murder falls in his lap, Joe begins receiving threatening texts from the real killer. If you’ve watched all five episodes of You Season 4, you now know who the killer and texter is. Part 2 will go from there.

“It just so happened that the structure split cleanly down the center of the season, probably because Greg Berlanti and I have written many a midseason cliffhanger for old school television,” Gamble said. “It’s just like I can’t help it. I need to proverbially burn something really big down in episode five of 10. I’m saying proverbially because I know that not everybody has watched it yet. I’m trying not to spoil what happens in episode 5 but now that I’ve said that everyone knows yes, something burns in episode 5.”