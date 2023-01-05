‘You’ Season 4 Poster Teases the Return of Joe’s Favorite Disguise

The Netflix series You returns with season 4 next month. The new season plants Joe Goldberg in a very different setting. This time around, the stalker/serial killer is living in London under the name Jonathan Moore and trying to focus on the academic side of his life. Unfortunately, old habits die hard, and a teaser poster shows that Joe will be bringing along his favorite disguise to London.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s ‘You’ | John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Joe promises to change his ways in a ‘You’ Season 4 teaser

The last time fans saw Joe Goldberg in You, he was closing the book on an important chapter of his life. After killing his murderous wife, Love, Joe wrote a “suicide letter” in which Love confessed to the murders that had been plaguing Madre Linda. He then faked his own death by cutting off two of his toes and left his son Henry in the care of his library coworker Dante.

Joe then headed to Paris in search of his latest obsession Marienne. You Season 4 picks up with Joe in London, operating under the name Professor Jonathan Moore. Joe is now teaching at a university, and in the teaser for season 4, he promises to be a different person this time around.

“I’ve gone through a bit of refinement since crossing the pond,” Joe’s voiceover says. “Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. No, this time, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional.”

Joe Goldberg wears his infamous baseball cap in a poster for ‘You’ Season 4

Though You showrunner Sera Gamble has teased some changes in the new season, it’s hard to believe Joe will leave his old habits behind. “Four seasons in, we need him to be reasonably self-aware, but he obviously has huge blind spots,” gamble told Entertainment Weekly.

“He keeps finding himself f***ing up over and over again, so he will be working very hard to try to redeem himself this season. That’s part of the fun of the season, is watching him try to be better and try to be kind of heroic in many ways.”

Of course, Joe has promised to change before, so don’t expect an entirely reformed person in You Season 4. The show’s official Twitter recently released a poster of Joe looking at his reflection in a telephone booth. In the photo, one version of Joe wears his blue baseball cap, the standard disguise that he uses while stalking his victims.

Eagle-eyed fans may have also noticed that the hat appears in the teaser video for You Season 4. When Kate flashes across the screen, Joe appears in the background, wearing the nefarious baseball cap. Kate is reportedly Joe’s next stalking victim, so this doesn’t bode well for the young woman.

‘You’ fans joke about the baseball cap disguise

You fans have noticed from the beginning that Joe wears a baseball cap when he’s doing something shady. Plenty of viewers have joked about how the hat makes him invisible, and even the creative minds behind the series have played with the joke.

“What cap, I see a reflection, but nobody there???” a fan commented on the You Season 4 poster. The show’s official Twitter replied, “whoa, where’d he go?”

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.