‘You’ Star Tati Gabrielle Describes ‘Chilling’ Moment Filming With Penn Badgley

The first part of You Season 4 will drop on Netflix in just a few hours, and star Tati Gabrielle is revealing details about what fans can expect. She also dishes on the “chilling” moment while filming with co-star Penn Badgley.

Who was Tati Gabrielle in ‘You’ Season 3?

‘You’ actor Tati Gabrielle | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

You follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a seemingly unassuming bookstore clerk who gets dangerously obsessed with the women he dates. Seasons 1 and 2 follow Joe as he falls in and out of love with different women, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake as he searches for his one true love.

Season 3 shook things up, with a married Joe attempting to juggle a wife, a baby, and a love affair with a librarian named Marienne, played by Gabrielle. The season ends with Joe chasing Marienne to Paris, convinced she is the great love he’s been seeking. Complicating matters is the fact that Marienne knows Joe is secretly a killer, and she does everything she can to escape him.

Tati Gabrielle says fans have to ‘wait and see’ whether her character survives in ‘You’ Season 4

Not much is known about You Season 4, but Gabrielle has been confirmed as a cast member. The actor stayed pretty tight-lipped about any plot details, but she confirmed she will appear in the upcoming season.

While on Good Morning America, Gabrielle was asked if her character was alive or dead. “From the trailer, we see that Joe does find her,” she shared, referring to the You trailer that dropped earlier this year. The video shows Joe finding Marienne on the street and chasing after her.

“What happens after that?” Gabrielle mused. “Y’all are going to have to wait and see! I don’t know!”

The actor was also asked about what it’s like to work with Badgley, who rose to fame on Gossip Girl.

Gabrielle calls Penn Badgley’s performance ‘chilling’

(L to R) Penn Badgley, and Tati Gabrielle | John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Gabrielle said she was a “huge” fan of You before being cast in the third season. She also called her experience acting alongside Badgley “crazy” because “Penn is so wonderful — one of the most generous, kind, warm people that I’ve ever met.”

“So him playing Joe … every time, his eyes change,” Gabrielle explained. “The first time I saw it happen … I was like, ‘That is chilling!’ His eyes just became completely different.”

When will part 2 of ‘You’ Season 4 come out?

You, which originally premiered on Lifetime before Netflix picked it up, is one of the streaming giant’s most popular shows. It holds a 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers calling the third season “the best installment yet” and “perfect escapism.”

You Season 4 is split into two parts. Part 1 will hit Netflix on February 9 at midnight, while part 2 will drop on March 9.