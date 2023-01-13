‘The Young and the Restless’: Will Christine and Danny Reunite Now That Michael Damian Has Returned?

Recently, actor Michael Damian reprised his role on The Young and the Restless. After such a long hiatus, long-time fans were thrilled to see Danny Romalotti back on-screen. Damian was a regular on the show for almost 20 years, so it was surely a joyous reunion for the cast.

But what’s in store for Danny this time around? In a recent interview, Damian teased that the writers have “something really wonderful” planned — and some viewers wonder if that’s a hint he’ll be reunited with the one that got away, Christine Blair.

Christine’s complicated romantic history on ‘The Young and the Restless’

While it’s safe to say no one in Genoa City has had the best luck in love, Christine’s has been exceedingly complicated. She’s been cheated on by her first fiance, Phillip Chancellor III, her ex-husband Paul, and even by Danny when they were married (although, in Danny’s defense, he was drugged).

She was once engaged to her former stalker, Michael, and she even broke off a serious relationship when she realized she was related to her ex, Scott. Yikes.

Even the romance between Christine and Danny wasn’t very smooth. Their marriage suffered due to Danny being on tour most of the time. When Phyllis drugged Danny so she could sleep with him and get pregnant with his child, Danny left Christine for Phyllis so he could raise his son. There was also always a rivalry between Danny and Paul.

Of course, the characters have both grown and matured since those days. But will they still have feelings for each other all these years later?

Danny’s dramatic departure and return

Nearly two decades ago, Danny left Genoa City with his young son, Daniel, to go on a European tour. This was after Christine chose Paul over Danny after he’d tried to stop her from marrying Paul.

Since then, Danny has returned numerous times, which usually involved him battling with Phyllis over Daniel or trying to rekindle his romance with Christine. But the last time we saw Danny was in 2013 when he attended Katherine Chancellor’s funeral. And now it seems as if Danny is back in town for good, or at least for a while.

Is a happy reunion in store?

There’s no denying that Danny has always loved Christine and that he still has feelings for her. Damian confirmed in his recent interview with Soaps, “The chemistry and the magic is still there.”

Of course, Christine is still married to Paul. But that never stopped Danny from pursuing her in the past. And Danny is still the same jet-setting rock star he always was, although that is the version of him that Christine initially fell in love with.

Recently, the two were reunited on-screen, and fans were treated to some beautiful flashback scenes that left fans swimming in a sea of nostalgia. Christine ended up giving Danny a ride to the airport, and we can’t help but wonder what that conversation in the car would have been like, as Soaps reports.

We’re not sure what the future holds for these two characters, but it will be interesting to watch it play out.