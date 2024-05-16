'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' will follow Sheldon's older brother and his wife as they raise their young family in Texas.

Young Sheldon is coming to an end, but the upcoming series finale might not be the last we see of Iain Armitage as the CBS show’s title character. The actor recently weighed in on whether he’d be game to reprise his Sheldon role on the new spinoff series Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

Iain Armitage says it would be ‘fun’ to appear on ‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff

Armitage recently chatted with TVLine about the end of Young Sheldon, which wraps up its seven-season run on May 16. He also commented on the upcoming spinoff focused on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his wife Mandy (Emily Osment).

While the Sheldon character is about to head off to start his new life at CalTech, is there a chance he could pop up on Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage? Armitage isn’t ruling it out.

​​“If I got a call to go back, that’d be so much fun. I’d be honored to,” he said. “I’m also just excited to get to sit back on my couch with some popcorn and watch their show because they’re so good. But I could totally see myself getting in the khakis again, putting on the old penny loafers and bow tie, and going back out on the job.”

What is ‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’ about?

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will follow new parents Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. It will debut in the fall of 2024 on CBS.

Whether or not he appears on the show, Armitage can’t wait to tune in.

“It’s going to be so fun to see,” he said. “Montana and Miss Emily are both so funny and so talented, and they play off each other so well. They’re very contrasting characters… and I love them together so much.”

Meanwhile, Armitage’s Young Sheldon co-star Raegan Revord wasn’t sure she wanted to continue playing Sheldon’s twin sister Missy.

​​“I mean, if Young Sheldon had gotten more seasons, I would have 10,000% signed on to do more,” she told TVLine. “But now that it’s over, I’m also kind of excited to see what else is out there and try different things.”

Revord does plan to keep an eye on what her former co-workers are up to, though.

​​“I mean, I’m definitely going to go to the tapings,” she said. “I have to go annoy Montana. I’ll be cheering on Montana and Emily from the sidelines.”

The two-part Young Sheldon series finale airs Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It streams live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

