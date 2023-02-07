Yung Miami’s NSFW Revelation About Diddy Led to a Funny Nickname Trending Online

Rappers Yung Miami and Diddy have been an item for nearly two years, and throughout their time together, aspects of their relationship have been called into question by fans and others curious about their arrangement. In January 2023, Yung Miami revealed an intimate detail about her sex life with Diddy that led to the Bad Boy Records mogul earning a one-of-a-kind nickname.

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Diddy and Yung Miami’s unique relationship

Yung Miami confirmed she was dating Diddy in June 2022 on the premiere episode of her podcast, Caresha Please. Diddy was her first guest. A few months later, in September 2022, she described her seemingly open relationship with Diddy and how they continue to have each other’s backs.

“He’s supportive and I feel like … he brings out a better side of me. He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that,’” she told XXL. “He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

Religion also takes a central role in their relationship. “We go to church. He takes me to church. We pray together,” Yung Miami said in a January 2023 interview with People. “We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”

Diddy earned the nickname Pee Diddy because of Yung Miami’s revelation

Yung Miami found herself revealing more details about her and Diddy’s relationship in a January 2023 episode of Caresha Please. She welcomed legendary Miami rapper Trina to the show, and during the show’s “Resha Roulette” segment, Yung Miami spoke about something she and Diddy have incorporated into the bedorom.

“Take a shot if you like golden showers,” she said, laughing, “I do.”

“Golden showers? Meaning when a guy pees on you?” Trina asked. “Pee on you everywhere? You like it?”

“I don’t know, it just do something to me,” Miami said.

The confession led to the name “Pee Diddy” trending on social media, poking fun at Diddy’s former name, P. Diddy. For her part, Yung Miami was unfazed. “Y’all know Idgaf!” she tweeted on Friday, adding, “Resha Roulette ain’t for the weak.”

R&B singer Summer Walker took to the comments on a Neighborhood Talk Instagram post about the news. “I have genuine questions about this, no judgment,” she wrote. “Like do you require a certain level of water intake before this or it doesn’t matter? I’m saying is it that clear odorless pee or that stankin dark yellow Hennessy-infused Perc 30 Black & Mild hot wing piss.”

Other rappers have expressed their love for golden showers

Although Yung Miami may have shocked some with her admission, she’s not the only rapper to express their appreciation for golden showers. Kevin Gates spoke about his love for the act in detail in a January 2023 appearance on the Fancy Talk Show podcast.

“I love for a woman to piss in my mouth. That’s beautiful,” he said. “I had a woman pee in a cup while we were driving and I drunk it. Because it was nothing — I was so infatuated with this woman to where it was just nothing about her that was nasty. And then, she’s super clean. She like me. She drink nothing but water all day, so, her piss ain’t got no taste.”