Zara Responds to ‘Love Island’ Stars Calling Her ‘Overprotective’ of Tom

It was obvious that Love Island stars took sides in one triangle. Most of the cast sided with Olivia Hawkins over Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown. Zara responds to the reality TV show stars calling her “fiery” and more.

Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani call Zara ‘spicy’ after ‘Love Island’

Zara came in as a bombshell and instantly connected with Tom Clare. However, that connection was threatened by Olivia, who also showed interest in him. So the question of who Tom would choose crossed fans’ minds.

“Tom said, ‘That’s gonna put me off,’” Haris Namani told Will Njobv. “Because Tom is so chill. Like their relationship is crazy because Zara is fiery, spicy. Like she brings energy.”

“Completely opposite, I think,” Anna-May Robey claimed. “But I think she might’ve scared him off a little bit though, Tom.”

“She definitely did,” Haris responded. “Tom said with the boys, like, ‘I think if she’s gonna act like that, it’s just gonna.” The TV salesman had his hands go separate ways.

Njobv asked them to specify how she “scared off” Tom. “Just the fact that she’s being a bit more overprotective than Tom would want her to be like,” Haris answered. “Do you know what I mean? Like, chill out, relax. It’s been a few days just chill.”

Anna-May once again called Zara fiery. Haris said that meant she knew what she wanted and went for it.

Zara responds to their comments

Romance is never dead on the terrace ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Qp16otrFmA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 22, 2023

Zara later met with Njobv, and he asked her to respond to their comments. “Is that a bad thing?” she asked after Haris said she goes for what she wants. The host asked if that was an accurate representation of her character.

“Not at all, no,” the property developer answered. “I mean, yeah, I do know my worth. I know what I bring to the table, and I’m not here for games. And if there’s a triangle between me, Tom, and Liv, I at least wanted to know about it.”

“But I feel like there was this kind of like, ‘No, no, no, like it’s early days,’” she continued. “But Tom was literally like, ‘Zara, I’ve literally never had a connection like this on the outside.’”

We’ve seen before on Love Island USA that someone might say one thing to one person and reassure them. But say another thing to someone else to keep their options open.

Zara says she told Tom not to rush their relationship

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown on ‘Love Island’ | MEGA/GC Images

She wondered if that was true, then what were they doing there? The model didn’t want to waste her time. Her theory is that Tom was trying to let Olivia down easily, but that strung her along. Zara also disagrees that she scared him away.

“If anything, I had to say to Tom sometimes slow down,” she claimed. “Like he was so like smitten with me.” Those moments weren’t in the show.

Zara said the word “fiery” for her isn’t accurate. But it has been used so much that she started using it for herself. She clarified that she doesn’t love to argue, but she’s not afraid of confrontation.

It looks like the celebrities don’t agree with the situation. Fans will have to wait to see if Tom will ever address Zara’s claims.