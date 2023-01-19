Zoë Kravitz’s Mom Convinced Her to Wear that $24,000 Tiffany Bra

Zoë Kravitz isn’t afraid to make a statement on the red carpet. Thanks to her famous parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Zoë has grown up in the spotlight. This means that fans of The Batman actor have seen how her style has evolved over time. And while she’s had plenty of fashionable moments, one that was most talked about was back in 2019. The actor donned a gold halter bra top from Tiffany & Co. when she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party. But it seems that Zoë had to be talked into the revealing look.

Zoë Kravitz | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz was initially against wearing the gold Tiffany and Co. bra

For the event, Zoë paired a simple black skirt from YSL with the slinky, gold, bra from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti collection. The look left her entire midriff exposed as well as her back. And while she pulled off the look with confidence, the Big Little Lies alum shared that when her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, first approached her with the look, she was vehemently against it.

“It was a process,” Zoë shared of choosing to wear the Tiffany & Co. bra while speaking with InStyle via Yahoo! “I would have never done that even five years ago, but my stylist, Andrew, is always challenging me. At first, I was like, ‘There’s no way in hell I’m wearing that.'”

Lisa Bonet convinced her daughter to wear the bra to the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

But just what changed the actor’s mind? It turns out that Zoë mom is to thank for her eventually agreeing to the look. “Then I sent my mom a picture of it as kind of a joke,” she recalled. “And she said, ‘Honestly, you can only wear that for a few more years, so if you’re going to do it, you should do it now.’ And that really did affect me. Hearing her say, ‘You’re 30, and you’re sort of in this sweet spot where you can just be proud of your body and still pull this thing off.’ I was like, ‘OK, maybe this is a moment that won’t last forever.'”

Zoë hasn’t always felt comfortable with her body

Being proud of her body was something that Zoë had been working on for years before she ever wore the Tiffany bra. The actor has shared that earlier in her life, she had a much less healthy relationship with her body. “I dealt with eating disorders in high school and my early 20s,” the Divergent alum explained. “I always felt like I needed to look like a supermodel to do my job, which I don’t. The supermodels are doing it quite well.”

The gold Tiffany & Co. bra is worth a ton of money

Clearly, Zoë proved that being a supermodel isn’t a prerequisite to wearing an outfit that’s revealing. But being scantily clad wasn’t the only nerve-racking thing about her outfit. Since the Tiffany bra was made from real 18-karat gold, it came with a hefty price tag of $24,000. Fortunately, because of her relationship with Tiffany & Co., Zoë got to borrow it on loan. But according to the actor, the loan was very, very, short-lived. “Oh, they picked that sh*t up from me immediately,” she said. “They were like, ‘Thank you. This does not belong to you.'”