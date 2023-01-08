How Zoë Kravitz Paid Tribute to Her Younger Siblings With Her Music Career

Zoë Kravitz was born into show business royalty. With a father who is a popular musician and a mother who rose to fame as a child star, it was perhaps inevitable that she would ultimately decide to combine both of those career paths in her own life. While most fans today know Kravitz best for her work as an actor, with high-profile roles in movies like The Batman, she also devotes a great deal of time to her musical ventures. She’s also fiercely devoted to her family, even naming her band after her younger siblings.

Zoë Kravitz started pursuing music at an early age

Zoe Kravitz of Lolawolf performs on stage at Oslo on February 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom | Gaelle Beri/Redferns via Getty Images

Kravitz was born in 1988, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet. Raised in luxurious circumstances with a variety of celebrity friends, she found herself drawn to a career in entertainment at a very early age. In high school, she started acting, with early roles in movies like The Brave One. According to IMDb, Kravitz began making music around the same time, embarking on her music career at the age of 16.

She appeared in several music videos all while working on her own songs, and in 2014, she formed an R&B/pop group called LOLAWOLF. As reported by BuzzFeed, Kravitz named the band after her two younger siblings, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf. born to her mother and Jason Momoa.

In October 2014, the group released their debut album, Calm Down. The album received positive reviews from critics, and Kravitz and her bandmates hit the road that same year in support of their project. She has since reunited with LOLAWOLF on several occasions, including joining forces again in 2020.

What has Zoë Kravitz said about her work as a musician?

Even as Kravitz’s acting career has grown, the young star has managed to return to music in order to unwind and flex her creative muscles. She told Vice in 2013 that “If it were up to me, I would still have people not know who makes the music. In this day and age people are so quick to judge… but I don’t have the intention of being a popstar. I don’t really care if people like it or not, but if they do, that’s awesome.”

More recently, Kravitz told Rolling Stone that music remains a driving force in her life, and that she is still in the process of expanding her skills as a musician. “I’ve dabbled with instruments,” Kravitz said. “I played the drums for a little bit in high school and piano. But I never had the discipline to stick with anything. I was in a band in my early twenties, and now have been kind of, when I have time, attempting to write some new music.”

She also compared making new music to going on a vacation, musing “I’d rather go make music in a studio when I have time off than go sit on a beach. I like being active and creative in that way.”

Zoë Kravitz is best known for her acting work

These days, Kravitz likely doesn’t have much time to work on new music. She has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, thanks in large part to her recent high-profile role in The Batman. She’s also a noted model, appearing in a wide variety of advertising campaigns and high-fashion spreads.

Up next, Kravitz will be making her directorial debut with Pussy Island, a movie that she also co-wrote, according to IMDb. Still, fans shouldn’t rule out new music from Kravitz in the coming years. For now, she’s keeping things a bit more subtle, collaborating with Taylor Swift on a song off her 2022 album, Midnights.