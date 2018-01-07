Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs Scientists Worry Could End Humankind

How do you think humanity will end? An asteroid impact is a good candidate. As is a robot uprising. Perhaps climate change will sink our cities, cause mass famine, and lead to world wars? These are all very real, and very scary, possibilities. But there’s another threat living right alongside us most people don’t give much thought to: antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

You can’t see, smell, or feel them, but they’re here. The World Health Organization has been keeping tabs on the rise of these super bacteria, too, and published a list that “pose the greatest threat to human health.” Here are the 11 superbugs that have scientists at the WHO sweating.

1. Acinetobacter baumannii

This is one of the bugs that has scientists sweating with concern. Acinetobacter baumannii is typically associated with hospital room infections and is carbapenem (antibiotic) resistant. It’s begun to spread, in part, by military service members returning from certain combat zones. Specifically, soldiers returning home from Iraq to the States.