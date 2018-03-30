15 Best Stephen Hawking Quotes and Predictions about the Future

Stephen Hawking was so much more than a physicist with a few best sellers. He was someone who inspired us to be the better version of our selves. He inspired us to look at the stars and dream big.

Some of his words were as profound as the black holes he taught us about. We couldn’t help but look back on his life at some of the most inspiring quotes he’s ever made.

1. On dealing with difficulties

“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking was the poster child for overcoming adversity. When he was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21, he was told he wouldn’t live to see 30. He lived for another half-century to the ripe old age of 76. ALS is one of the most difficult diseases to face on the planet and he was still able to change the world.

