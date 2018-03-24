Controversial Theories Reveal What Actually Happens When You Die

Death is a universal truth, yet not everyone believes the same truth about what happens when we die. Some are faithful to a long-standing religious belief, while others prefer to rely on scientific developments and research to explain the afterlife (or lack thereof).

So, what actually happens when we die? Religious leaders have dedicated their lives to explore some of the highly debated theories on what comes next, meanwhile, real survivors of near-death experiences have given scientists new ideas about what the “afterlife” really entails (page 13).

There’s a light at the end of the ‘tunnel’

About 4% of the world’s population has reported having a near-death experience. Many of the phenomena that people report when approaching death have scientific explanations, according to neuroscientist Dean Mobbs, at the University of Cambridge’s Medical Research Council Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit.

One of the most famous aspects of these near-death experiences is the illusion of moving through a tunnel toward a bright light, which has been depicted and described as the transition to heaven. While the specific causes of this remain unclear, tunnel vision can reportedly occur when blood and oxygen flow is depleted to the eyes.

