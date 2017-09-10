Multitasking: You’re Not as Efficient as You Think (and Why)

If there’s one thing we can all agree on about life, it’s that it’s busy. You have dinner to make, projects to finish for work, the gym, and that final episode of Grey’s Anatomy to watch all before you hit the sack. It’s natural to want to take some shortcuts here and there by doing multiple things at once. Why not make dinner and finish that project? Why not answer emails with Grey’s blaring in the background?

You might think you’re a multitasking wizard capable of completing five responsibilities at once. We hate to burst your bubble, but that’s not how it works for most of us. In fact, you’re a lot less efficient than you think you are.

Your brain when you multitask

You probably can think of a time or two when you thought you were efficiently multitasking. But actually, NPR notes you most likely weren’t doing two things at once — you were switching back and forth between tasks. Neuroscientist Earl Miller tells the publication we’re really good at switching tasks at an incredibly fast pace. So fast, in fact, “you think you’re actually paying attention to everything around you at the same time. But you’re actually not.”

So, why can’t your brain just handle doing a few things at once? It’s because the two tasks are likely competing to use the same area of the brain. If you’ve ever tried to write an email and talk on the phone at the same time, you know how impossible it is. That’s because the same part of the brain is used for both tasks.