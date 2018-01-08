Secrets Behind the ‘Rocket Men’ Tasked With Building Kim Jong Un’s Nuclear Missile

In yet another argument over whose “button is bigger,” the escalating tensions between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un continue to serve as a power struggle between the two arguably impulsive leaders.

However, in the wake of their recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, it’s important to reflect on how North Korea propelled science to the forefront of their political agenda (page 2), as well as who the men leading these initiatives are (page 5).

Some background:

In yet another headline-breaking attempt to challenge Trump, North Korea fired their highest and longest-flying intercontinental ballistic missile last November. “It went higher, frankly than any previous shot they’ve taken,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said.

While Kim Jong-un and President Trump’s battle of wit (or, at least, words) has been the focal point amidst the “Rocket Man’s” nuclear tests, the group of top scientists and officials behind North Korea’s launches has emerged from the shadows: Here’s what we know about the men behind the missiles (page 5).