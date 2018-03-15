On March 13, 2018, the world lost one of its most courageous heroes. Stephen Hawkings lost his long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He left behind a series of discoveries that we may not even know the true gravity of for another century, but more importantly, he left us with the greatest gift of all. Take a look at all of his greatest accomplishments and the one insane thing that will permeate through time.

1. The Penrose-Hawking Singularity

In graduate school, Hawking did path-breaking work on singularities, a principle in physics where gravity becomes infinitely large and space-time becomes infinitely dense. This creates what is known as a singularity. Singularities were hypothesized by Albert Einstein in general relativity, but they were proven by Stephen Hawking and Roger Penrose.

Next: Hawking created laws for a lawless subject.