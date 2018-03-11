Have you ever really considered how much you depend on every breath? Every heartbeat? Every living cell that makes up your person? So many things we couldn’t survive without — both in and around us — barely get the recognition they deserve. The things you never think about that keep you alive every day aren’t unimportant. They’re just, mostly, there.

These are the things you have to thank for keeping you alive and as healthy as you could be all these years. Try not to take them all for granted.

The sun

Earth would be too cold for humans to live on without the sun. We rely on it for a lot of things, including heat, light, and food (plants need sun to grow so we can harvest and eat them). Too much of it can hurt you, but let’s be honest: too much of anything is a health risk.

