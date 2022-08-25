Bobby Flay’s Louisiana Burger Recipe Will Slay Your Labor Day Cookout

Bobby Flay is a widely recognized celebrity chef. He is a highly successful restaurateur, but he is best known for his work in reality television. The popular Food Network series, Beat Bobby Flay, pits the renowned chef against rising stars in the food industry. Although he can cook almost anything, he’s revered for his “unbeatable” burgers. His Louisiana Burger recipe is a must-have for your upcoming Labor Day festivities.

Is Bobby Flay’s Louisiana Burger really unbeatable?

Featured on the Food Network, Bobby Flay’s Louisiana Burger is perfect for your summer barbecues. The burger is easy to prepare but has a ton of flavor and a nice kick of heat. Its signature sauce and delicious blend of spices are the perfect combination for a mouthwatering burger.

Flay’s recipe starts off with sauce preparation. The mayonnaise-based sauce is seasoned with mustard, hot sauce, diced cornichons (which are tiny pickles), green onion, salt, and pepper. Flay then moves on to the star of the show — the burger.

The first step for the burger is to create that incredible spice blend using smoky paprika, thyme, garlic and onion powders, spicy cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. After creating patties with ground beef, Flay says to brush them with oil and season both sides with salt. The next step is to sprinkle just one side of your patty with the spice blend, rubbing the spices in well. Before grilling, the patties are drizzled with oil again.

A quick note here — a user comment suggests cutting down on the amount of salt, saying, “Didn’t salt beforehand because there was plenty in the rub. I’m so glad I did! Without even using half the rub this burger was very salty, and if I’d followed the recipe to the letter I think it might have been nigh inedible.” So, if you’re not a big fan of salt, you may want to skip the step of seasoning both sides of the patty with salt in addition to the spice blend.

Flay then heats two tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet on the grill. The burgers should then be placed spice side down and cooked until spices form a crispy crust. The patties are then flipped until done cooking, adding cheese during the last 30 seconds. You can also cook your burgers directly on the grill in the same way.

The burgers can then be placed on a bun and topped with thin slices of ham, sliced red onion, mayonnaise sauce, and potato chips.

Sorry, Louisiana Burgers 2 isn’t actually a different recipe

If you stumbled upon the recipe called Louisiana Burgers 2, you were probably super excited to try another variation of Bobby Flay’s tasty burgers. However, as you start going through the steps, you might notice that this recipe is the same as the original.

We’re not sure why Food Network has it labeled as “2.” The only difference we can see is that the original recipe includes instructions for cooking the burgers in a skillet or directly on the grill. In contrast, the second recipe only suggests using a griddle pan.

If you had your heart set on trying this burger with a twist on the original recipe, you could always make some of your own substitutions. Try a different flavor of potato chips, or use crispy onion straws instead of red onion. Use special buns for your burger, like a ciabatta bun or pretzel roll. If you love heat and want to turn it up a notch, top your burger with some fresh jalapenos.

Bobby Flay loves cooking over cedar planks

Bobby Flay’s recipe for Cedar Planked Burgers explains how to use cedar planks to add a smoky flavor to your burgers. According to Flay, “Cooking burgers over cedar planks creates amazing flavor, infusing every bite with smoky complexity. This is a fun and creative way to serve hamburgers at your next outdoor barbecue.”

To make these unbeatable burgers, you start by soaking your untreated cedar planks in water for at least two hours. Portobello and shiitake mushrooms are grilled on both sides, along with Walla Walla onions. Once your mushrooms and onions are grilled, place the two cedar planks on direct heat for 2 minutes on each side. After grilling the planks, brush one side with oil.

Burgers are prepped and cooked directly on the grill, about 3 minutes on each side. Cedar planks are then placed over indirect heat, with two patties on each plank. Flay then brings out his signature Red Wine Barbecue Sauce, exploding with sweet and spicy flavor. Each burger is brushed with barbecue sauce and topped with aged white cheddar.

These incredible burgers are topped with mushrooms, onions, and even more barbecue sauce.

