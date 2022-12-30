There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator

With the release of Prince Harry‘s highly-anticipated memoir on the horizon, many royal watchers can’t stop talking about what might be in the Duke of Sussex‘s book. The publisher, Penguin Random House, promised Harry will share some “raw revelations.” But a royal commentator believes that the one big bombshell everyone is waiting for won’t be mentioned in Harry’s book.

Here’s more on that and why the prince likely won’t bring it up in his memoir.

Prince Harry standing on stage during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games | ANP via Getty Images

Commentator says Prince Harry’s book will sell because ‘people are curious’

During a previous episode of the To Di For Daily podcast, host Kinsey Schofield and TalkTV presenter Cristo Foufas discussed Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir titled SPARE.

“Will people buy this book? Absolutely,” Schofield said. “Because they’re curious to know [what’s in it]. We’ve hyped it up. Everybody else has hyped it up.”

However, the commentator added that she believes the one thing everyone expects to read in the book is something Harry won’t touch on.

Don’t expect the duke to give details about biggest revelation

Oprah Winfrey sitting across from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she interviews them for CBS special | Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Schofield continued with her comments about SPARE and predicted that Harry won’t include the identity of the “racist royal.”

She explained: “[Everyone] is curious to see how he slams this family that the entire world is enamored with, whether he is going to call out the royal racist — which is so stupid because, in the Oprah interview, Prince Harry says he will never tell that story.”

Schofield is referring to the fact that during Harry and Meghan Markle‘s sitdown with Oprah Winfrey, the couple declined to say which royal allegedly made a comment about Archie’s skin color with Harry stating: “That conversation, I am never going to share.”

After recalling the prince’s conversation with Oprah, Scholfield added: “While I’m rarely surprised by Harry anymore … I would be incredibly surprised if he were to tell that story after saying on national television, ‘I will never repeat that story.’”

The podcast host believes ‘Spare’ will be ‘full of filler’

Following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, Schofield shared more of her thoughts about Harry’s book with Fox News Digital saying: “Expect ‘Spare,’ like the reality show, to lack detail. Full of filler, à la the bit about Harry losing his virginity to a ‘beautiful older woman.’ Who was it? Most people are noticing that while Harry and Meghan like to talk … the two seem to lack substance and detail.”

She then opined: “Don’t expect any big revelations because Harry and Meghan have proven that they will only go so far. I would argue that they enjoy the attention that the vague accusations attract. The guessing game keeps them in the papers that they tell you they hate.”

We’ll know for sure what will be in Prince Harry’s memoir once it hits bookstores on Jan. 10.