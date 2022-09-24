1 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episode to Watch for Each Month of Fall

It is officially the fall. With the cooler weather comes a Gilmore Girls rewatch. While some of the United States has formally crossed over into hoodie weather, there are still pockets of the country experiencing some warm weather. If you aren’t yet in an autumn state of mind, Gilmore Girls can help. We’ve picked one Gilmore Girls episode for each fall month that will surely get you in the mood for the months ahead.

The pilot is a perfect ‘Gilmore Girls’ episode to watch in September

While September brings in a new school year for most of New England, most of the month is technically still the summer. Nonetheless, it’s the perfect month to start a rewatch of Gilmore Girls, and it only makes sense to start with the pilot episode. After all, the episode is set in September.

In the pilot, Lorelai Gilmore learned that her daughter, Rory Gilmore, had been accepted to a prestigious prep school. The hefty tuition posed a serious problem, though. Instead of giving up Rory’s spot to a wealthier applicant, Lorelai visited her parents, striking a deal for Rory’s tuition in exchange for a weekly Friday night dinner.

The only Halloween-themed episode of the series is perfect for October

October was an important month for Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. It’s the month that Rory was born. Still, there is just one Halloween-themed Gilmore Girls episode, and that episode wasn’t all that Halloween-centric, either. Still, it’s worth a watch if you need to get in the mood for the spooky season.

“21 is the Loneliest Number” is the only true, Halloween-themed episode of Gilmore Girls. Frankly, we aren’t sure why. The holiday feels like it would be Lorelai’s absolute favorite. Regardless, the episode has spooky season decor and a bit of holiday cheer. Morey and Babette Dell even make an appearance, and any storyline that includes the duo is one worth watching. It’s also the beginning of Rory’s comeback.

‘A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving’ is a must-watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ episode in November

The fall and winter holidays were a big deal in Stars Hollow. Thanksgiving got a particularly special nod. While there are several holiday-themed episodes, “A Deep-fried Korean Thanksgiving” is the episode that feels the most like a quintessential Gilmore Girls episode.

In the famed season 3 episode, Rory and Lorelai agreed to attend four separate Thanksgiving dinners, including a dinner party at Richard and Emily Gilmore’s house. The mother-daughter duo insisted they had been training all their lives for such an eating moment but found themselves pretty full quickly. Nevertheless, they persisted. There was plenty of drama at Richard and Emily’s, complete with a subtle cameo from John Aniston, to shore up the episode.

There are two ‘Gilmore Girls’ episodes that you must watch in December

Sure, we said there was one must-watch episode for each month of fall, but there are really two episodes we think you have to watch in December. While people generally equate December with winter, most of the month is actually considered fall. To close out autumn and prepare for winter, we think you should watch “The Bracebridge Dinner” and “Women of Questionable Morals.”

In the season 2 episode, “The Bracebridge Dinner,” Lorelai and Sookie St. James invite the entire town of Stars Hollow to the Independence Inn to celebrate a special dinner after a large party canceled their event due to inclement weather. While the episode isn’t a Christmas-themed one, per se, the episode included horse-drawn carriages and a snowman-building competition. It feels decidedly like the end of December, just as Connecticut is walking fully into the winter months.

“Women of Questionable Morals” is our honorable mention Gilmore Girls episode. There is a lot packed into the episode, and it’s all winter-themed. The season 5 episode found Lorelai struggling to find joy in the snow, only to have Luke Danes surprise her with a skating rink in hopes of rekindling his love’s romance with winter. In Hartford, Richard and Emily’s reconciliation is jumpstarted by a lost dog. Elsewhere, the people of Stars Hollow attempted to find a woman of “questionable morals” to reenact a historic town event.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Unpopular Opinion: The Season 7 Ending Was Better Than What Amy Sherman-Palladino Originally Planned