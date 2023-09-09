Here's why a former royal family employee says Prince Harry could receive an "email" or "text" from his brother on his birthday this year.

Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday on Sept. 15 and many are wondering if he might hear from his family on that day. Well someone who used to work for the royals and knows the Duke of Sussex well is weighing in on why he could get a “text” or “email” from his brother, Prince William, this year.

Prince Harry and Prince William embark on a walkabout together ahead of Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ex-butler doesn’t think the royals will publicly acknowledge the Duke of Sussex’s birthday

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the then-Prince of Wales and his wife Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), Harrold also looked after William, his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton, and Harry.

Harrold shared that because of all that has happened over the last year, he doesn’t expect the royals to publicly acknowledge Harry’s birthday.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold pointed out: “Well, it was only just Meghan’s birthday and it wasn’t mentioned by the royal family at all. It’s a bit weird. Even though they’re not working royals anymore, they would always have mentions on social media and suddenly it’s come to a stop. It could be similar for Harry’s birthday too.”

Harrold also gave his take on the state of the brothers’ relationship and if he thinks a reconciliation is in the cards. “I think the damage has already been done now and I think at this moment in time, I don’t see it dramatically changing,” he said, adding, “Harry will be spending his birthday at home with his family … It will be very different to how it would be celebrated if he was a working royal.”

Why there’s a possibility Prince Harry will hear from Prince William on his birthday

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II | TRISTAN FEWINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, while the king’s former butler is pretty sure the working royals won’t publicly mention the duke’s birthday, he wouldn’t be surprised if Harry’s father or brother reach out to him privately.

Harrold opined that it could happen “if they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email. I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday. But you never know. We will probably never know.”

The former royal employee believes with the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death this year, it would be “the perfect time for them to check in and I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays … Family has always been a big thing to Harry. William and Kate are also in Balmoral with Charles now, and Harry used to be going up there every summer. So that will be playing a big part in what he’s thinking. He will be missing out on that.”