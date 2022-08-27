The 1 Reason Why Sammy Hagar Refuses to Play Fender Guitars

Gibson versus Fender has been a debate since the dawn of rock. Each guitar brand has its strengths and weaknesses, but the biggest names in music can’t agree on which one is the best. Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar prefers Gibson, and the 74-year-old rocker opened up about his long-running relationship with the iconic guitar maker.

Sammy Hagar’s favorite guitar brand

Still a passionate performer in his mid-70s, Sammy Hagar spoke about his longtime love affair with the Gibson Les Paul in a 2022 interview. According to the veteran musician, it all comes down to what feels right to the person behind the guitar.

“I’m a Gibson Les Paul guy. I can’t play a Fender,” Hagar told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “Vic, my lead guitarist, plays a Fender.”

Every artist has their style, and every type doesn’t work with every tool of the trade. According to Hagar, his Les Paul story goes back to his early days in music. Swapping his Gibson for a Fender would be like a professional athlete switching to another sport.

“For me, playing a Strat is like trying to wrestle a professional wrestler,” Hagar said of the Fender Stratocaster. “I was raised on Gibson guitars, and my hands feel right when I’m playing one. I have Strats; I just don’t play them.”

Despite his personal preference, Hagar appreciates the Fender sound at venues like his home Las Vegas residency, the Strat. Though he keeps an open mind about which guitar is better, the Fender-versus-Gibson remains a hot topic among musicians.

Gibson vs. Fender: Who makes the better guitar?

Gibson and Fender models aren’t near-replicas with minor differences. They’re different instruments that fulfill different musical needs. According to Merriam Music, the Gibson Les Paul features two volume knobs, and higher gain lets users reach that wooden tone they most desire. It’s ideal for rock ‘n’ roll, blues, and hard rock players.

Fender guitars produce a modern, cleaner sound that many contemporary artists like to use for heavy post-production. According to Guitar Space, Fender’s single-coil pickups give it a clean, electric sound that works across most modern genres. Still, Gibson’s long neck makes it easier to play. However, professional musicians might prefer the smaller surface area between the Fender’s frets.

That said, though successful rock musicians like Sammy Hagar can afford the finest guitars, novice musicians can’t. So artists on a budget might prefer cheaper models. According to Guitar Space, Fender offers a broader selection of affordable guitars, while high-end Gibson models cost thousands of dollars. It all comes down to history, feel, and needs.

A blues-rocker like Hagar prefers the classic Les Paul, while modern musicians like Fender’s clean-cut sound. Hagar found his favorite, his bandmates found theirs, and the competition seems less like two vying sides and more like different markets altogether.

What is Sammy Hagar doing now?

Sammy Hagar knows how to market his name and likeness. His Cabo Wabo clubs are a hit around the world, and like several aging musicians before him, Hagar nabbed a Las Vegas residency that allows him to play the hits while offering something new for fans.

“I’m about as busy as a man can be — and I don’t know why. I’m confused!” Hagar told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “One night, we did the whole first Montrose album. Another night, we did a dozen Van Hagar songs, and two or three songs from a new Circle album coming out later this year, tentatively called Crazy Times. We really push ourselves in Vegas, and I love mixing it up.”

Hagar likes to push the envelope. Like most musicians, he believes art matters most. Give a great guitar to a bad player, and the music suffers most. But give a bad guitar to an accomplished musician like Hagar, and the audience will likely go home happy. Still, it helps to have the ideal tools for the trade, and Sammy Hagar’s preference keeps him in the Gibson family.

