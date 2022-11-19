1 ‘Sex and the City’ Character Was Created Specifically for the Actor

Sex and the City is undeniably one of the most iconic shows of the late 90s and early aughts. From the friendships to the fashion to the nuanced investigations of romantic relationships, the show captured a spirit of the moment that has helped it remain popular to this day. Often, the focus is on the four central characters in the show. But as fans know, there was a lot more than just Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte.

Both in the original show and in its recent revival, And Just Like That… the characters’ romantic interests were important side characters that filled out the show’s plotlines. One significant other was created specifically for the actor who played him. And he became a fan favorite in the process through both the original show and its reboot.

Steve Brady was created for David Eigenberg when he didn’t get the ‘Sex and the City’ role he auditioned for

Evan Handler, Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg are seen filming “And Just Like That…” the follow up series to “Sex and the City” on July 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

When David Eigenberg first showed up to audition for Sex and the City, he didn’t get the part. In fact, he didn’t get it the second time, either. The actor read for a few different roles over the first season but never quite landed them. However, Eigenberg kept getting invited back because executive producer Jenny Bicks saw something in him. Eventually, she decided to create a character specifically for Eigenberg to showcase his lovable charisma. That’s how Steve Brady was born.

Of Eigenberg, BuzzFeed reports Bicks saying, “[David] was embarrassed by doing sex scenes — in our audition room it’s a bunch of women sitting in front of a guy who has to come for them. David couldn’t do it because he’s shy, but we knew when he walked in we wanted him to play something.”

David Eigenberg made Steve so lovable that he stuck around through the recent reboot

Bicks’ hunch that Eigenberg could successfully make a role his own was right. And Steve became an important fixture in the SATC universe. As Miranda’s love interest and eventual baby daddy-turned-husband, Steve became a force for much-needed fun and vulnerability in Miranda’s life. He was a part of the show from Season 2 onward. He even returned for the revival, remaining a favorite character throughout (save for a few fan critics).

Speaking of the reboot, fans are so attached to Steve that when things went south in his plotline with Miranda, they were none too pleased. Steve Brady’s treatment in And Just Like That… ushered in a wave of passionate responses and defenses of Steve.

People were extremely attached to Miranda and Steve as a couple and wanted them to succeed. So seeing them struggle in the later years of their marriage felt to some like a punch to the gut. It’s a testament to Eigenberg’s acting abilities that the treatment of his character sparked fan backlash.

Eigenberg is best known for Steve, but he’s made a splash elsewhere in Hollywood too

Eigenberg himself would undoubtedly agree that Steve is the character for which he is best known. But he’s had success outside SATC as well. He has played Christopher Hermann on Chicago Fire since 2012, making appearances on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med as well.

Eigenberg has made recurring or cameo appearances on other hit shows, too, including Justified, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and NCIS. Now that we know And Just Like That… is getting a second season, fans can also expect Steve to appear on their screens again, this time hopefully to speak his mind to Miranda about the way things went down with her at the end of last season.

