1 Spice Girl Married Her Partner After Over 2 Decades Together

The Spice Girls were one of the biggest phenomena of the ’90s. The five-girl group topped charts throughout the decade, winning many awards along the way. Although they broke up in 2000, their music has remained a significant aspect of pop culture.

The ladies have each achieved fame and success in their own rights, experiencing relationships and breakups along the way. For one Spice Girl, a marriage certificate wasn’t necessary for more than two decades. Emma Bunton married her partner only recently.

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones got married after several rumors of an engagement

The Spices Girls’ Emma Bunton with husband Jade Jones | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jade Jones and Emma Bunton met in 1998 when she was at the height of fame with the girl group. Things between the two didn’t work out as they were both touring, she with Spice Girls and Jones with Damage.

They parted ways in 1999 before reuniting in 2000. Bunton said they both needed the break to figure things out. She said in an interview that their busy schedules would have forced them apart anyway, so breaking up “worked a treat.”

Jones and Bunton broke up again the second time in 2002. The rumors then were that Jones didn’t like Bunton working with Simon Fuller, the Spice Girls‘ manager on her solo career. They, however, debunked the speculations, with Jones offering Bunton his full support.

The love appears to have been too strong as Jade and Jones found their ways back to one another once more in 2004, reuniting for good. In 2007, the pair welcomed their first child Beau and got their second Tate in 2011.

Emma Bunton got married in a mini wedding dress! https://t.co/yVlwkPedOy pic.twitter.com/zmBr36Mo0b — Cosmopolitan UK (@CosmopolitanUK) July 16, 2021

Throughout their relationship, Jones and Bunton weathered rumors of an affair. But they maintained they never felt the need to get married. Nonetheless, Jones popped the big question in 2011 to an excited Bunton.

The singers didn’t move quickly with their engagement and remained so for a decade before walking down the aisle in 2021. Bunton wore a flower crown and a short white dress; Jones wore a navy t-shirt and a tan Gucci blazer paired with a brown hat. The couple received many congratulatory messages, including well wishes from Bunton’s former bandmates.

Victoria Beckham’s wedding topped all Spice Girls weddings

Victoria and David Beckham began dating in 1997. By the time they got around to tying the knot, they were already one of entertainment’s biggest and hottest couples. Their wedding reflected as much. Victoria wore an 18-carat golden crown made by Princess Diana’s jeweler.

The duo didn’t stop there. David and Victoria sat on His and Hers golden thrones and cut their wedding cake with a sword. The guest list featured the who’s who in the UK and celebrities from the U.S. who came to celebrate the Beckhams’ over-the-top ceremony.

Geri Halliwell and her husband, Christian Horner, have been together since February 2014. Horner is Formula 1’s Red Bull Racing boss, and he tied the knot with Halliwell in 2015. Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C, has never wed. But she is the proud mother of one daughter and has been in a long-term relationship with music executive Joe Marshall.

A glance at Mel B’s two marriages

Mel B married her first husband, the Spice Girls’ backup dancer, Jimmy Gulzar, in 1998. They welcomed a child together before calling it quits two years later.

Scary Spice took a step back from marriage but tried her hand at it with Stephen Belafonte in 2007. The pair were married for 10 years and share a daughter. Mel B and Belafonte split in 2017, and she filed for a restraining order against Belafonte, citing abuse.

