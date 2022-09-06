1 Way Logan Huntzberger Was Different From Rory Gilmore’s Other Beaus (Aside From His Money)

Logan Huntzberger was Rory Gilmore’s college boyfriend. While the couple was on-and-off, Logan was Rory’s most significant and serious love interest during Gilmore Girls’ original run and the Netflix revival. Unlike Dean Forrester and Jess Mariano, Logan appeared to have significant staying power. That might be because he was markedly different from her other boyfriends in one important way, besides the fact that his family was unimaginably rich, of course.

Jess Mariano and Dean Forrester both tried to mold Rory into what they wanted

Rory Gilmore dated Dean as a high school sophomore. Their relationship lasted two years, and while it was mostly caring, Rory and Dean did have fights. Dean idolized Rory, chased after her, and unraveled when she didn’t give him exactly what he wanted. Jess was seemingly immediately obsessed with Rory and didn’t care that she was dating Dean. Rory and Jess dated briefly during their senior year of high school, and while their relationship wasn’t long, it was rife with drama. Jess and Dean were different people, but they had one thing in common. Jess and Dean both put Rory on a pedestal and, at the same time, failed to treat her with respect.

Jared Padalecki and Alexis Bledel in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Neil Jacobs/Netflix

While Jess and Dean put Rory on a pedestal, they each tried to mold her into the person they envisioned for themselves. Dean wanted someone a bit more subservient and traditional. When it was clear Rory would never be that girl, he couldn’t handle it. He eventually found that in Lindsay Lister, although their marriage ended in divorce. Jess was more interested in a partner who could be the Bonnie to his Clyde. When Rory couldn’t fulfill that role, he sulked.

Logan was the only one of Rory’s boyfriends who didn’t idolize her, initially

Jess and Dean might have been completely different people, but when it all shook out, they both treated Rory with a fair bit of disrespect. Logan was the only one of Rory’s love interests who didn’t idolize her. That’s not a bad thing, either. In not putting Rory on a pedestal, he was willing to accept her as she was, flaws and all. Logan was not instantly enamored with Rory, although he was certainly intrigued. That allowed the couple to feel each other out and develop a much more equal relationship.

Sean Gunn, the actor who portrayed Kirk Gleason for all seven seasons, weighed in on Rory’s love life when he appeared on Scott Patterson’s podcast, I Am All In. Gunn noted that he was team Logan because Logan was the only one of Rory’s love interests who saw her as an equal and treated her as such.

Will Logan Huntzberger and Rory Gilmore end up together, eventually?

Netflix doesn’t appear to have plans to make a second revival season, at least not right now. Fans, however, are clamoring for it. It has been more than five years since Rory revealed that she was pregnant, and fans of the original series want to see what Rory is like as a mother. Fans of Rory and Logan together admittedly wish to see if the couple managed to work things out. So, would Rory and Logan end up together if a second revival were to happen?

Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger | Netflix

It’s hard to imagine a world where Logan isn’t a part of Rory’s life, especially when you consider that Logan is most likely the father of Rory’s child. It is hard to say whether they’d have a romantic relationship again, though. When fans last left Rory and Logan, she was pregnant, and he was planning to marry Odette, an heiress that his parents appeared to handpick for him.

Logan was never one to go blindly with what his father said, so we could see him calling off the wedding if Rory revealed her pregnancy to him. You can never count him out, but there appeared to be another man vying for her affections, albeit subtle in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Jess Mariano alluded to unrequited feelings for Rory. Still, the storyline wasn’t particularly developed. Showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino could go two ways with the storyline if she ever gets to pen a second revival.

