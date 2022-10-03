Disney+ has the perfect selection of Halloween movies for those who want a more family-friendly spooky experience. The streaming service has a vast collection of Disney Channel originals, nostalgic classics, and creepy blockbusters. Whether you want something with wizards or monsters, Disney+ has a great selection to check out.

Here are the 10 best Halloween movies to watch on Disney+

Hocus Pocus & Hocus Pocus 2

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson | Matt Kennedy/Disney+

Hocus Pocus went from box office flop in 1993 to Halloween cult classic. It’s one of the most popular Halloween movies and is available to stream on Disney+. The movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who return to wreak havoc on Salem after a curse is reignited. The Sanderson sisters return for Hocus Pocus 2, which recently debuted on Disney+. It’s a perfect double feature for anyone who loves watching these three witches run amok.

Halloweentown

Another movie about witches, Halloweentown is about a family whose grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) is a witch and lives in the world of Halloweentown. While the family has stayed away from their magical side, a dark force threatens the world of witches and goblins, forcing the kids to step up and learn their true powers. This is one of Disney Channel’s most iconic original movies and led to three sequels, also streaming on Disney+.

Coco

While not precisely about Halloween, Coco is centered around Mexican culture and Dia de Los Muertos. Coco is a lovely Pixar movie about Miguel, a kid who finds himself in the land of the dead. Through his journey, he learns about his family’s past and the importance of keeping those we love in our memories and hearts. Coco is a great way to learn how other cultures celebrate this time of year while also delivering a beautiful story with iconic music.

Twitches

Tia and Tamara Mowry star in Twitches as two witches who were separated at birth. After meeting each other, the two sisters realize they are stronger together and use their powers to defeat the forces of Darkness. Twitches Too is also available on Disney+ for a charming and magic-filled double feature.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the closest Marvel has come to making a horror movie. Directed by Sam Raimi, this sequel follows Doctor Strange on a journey with America Chavez to stop the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) before she damages the multiverse. While not necessarily Halloween-related, this superhero film features zombies, demons, and many monsters from alternate dimensions.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

While the Eddie Murphy version of The Haunted Mansion is streaming on Disney+, The Muppets version is superior. This Muppets special takes Gonzo and Pepe through the iconic haunted mansion from Disney parks. Featuring haunting tunes and festive celebrity cameos, Muppets Haunted Mansion is a fittingly frightening feature on Disney+ that will satisfy fans of Halloween and Disney parks.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

From the mind of Tim Burton comes The Nightmare Before Christmas, a delicious blend of Halloween and Christmas. When Jack Skellington becomes bored of Halloween, he discovers Christmas Town, which inspires him to put on his own version of Christmas. The Nightmare Before Christmas features fantastic stop-motion animation and a stellar soundtrack from Danny Elfman. Fans of the movie can also check out a sing-along version, now available on Disney+.

Zombies

Zombies is another Disney Channel original Halloween movie. The teen drama is set in a world where zombies no longer eat people and exist alongside the living. At a local high school, a zombie and a living girl develop a relationship, creating trouble for the community. The movie-musical led to two sequels, with Zombies 3 dropping on Disney+ earlier this year.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Today in Disney History: Ichabod Crane almost lost his head while Mr. Toad took a wild ride on this day in 1949 pic.twitter.com/wYmW9PqPpa — Disney Movie Insiders (@Disney_Insiders) October 5, 2016

While the Mr. Toad aspect of this feature has almost nothing to do with Halloween, the Ichabod section tells the story of Sleepy Hollow. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow features the Headless Horseman, one of the most terrifying villains in any Disney flick. It has a beautiful Autumn atmosphere and enough chilling imagery to crave your Halloween thirst.

Frankenweenie

Frankenweenie is another stop-motion film that pays tribute to classic monster movies. However, this one is much more charming as a young Victor Frankenstein invents a way to bring his beloved dog back to life. Unfortunately, other people get the same idea — leading to a disastrous scene of zombified pets. Frankenweenie is a perfectly creepy flick that also features a heartwarming relationship between man and pet.

RELATED: Thora Birch Won’t Return as Dani in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ But 3 Other Iconic Characters Are Still on the Table