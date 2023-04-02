No one likes when their favorite artist’s songs get overplayed on the radio or anywhere else. They’re ruined simply because of how many times you hear them. Unfortunately, The Beatles have many overplayed tunes, and some weren’t even that great, to begin with. Here are 10 of the most overplayed Beatles songs.

The Beatles | Mirrorpix/Getty Images

10. ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

Many fans like “I Saw Her Standing There,” but it’s too overplayed. It’s one of The Beatles’ earliest songs, and everyone knows the lyrics. However, something about it, particularly the guitar riff, is boring after hearing it for years. It’s on everyone’s Beatles playlists, but apart from it being one of their biggest songs, does anyone even like it anymore?

9. ‘Twist and Shout’

“Twist and Shout” was another staple in The Beatles’ performance setlists. They certainly grew sick of playing it repeatedly, John Lennon in particular. Singing the tune shredded his vocal cords. “Twist and Shout” got a second life in the 1980s with the release of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and it only made the song more popular and overplayed. Many people can say they heard this song a thousand times at either birthday parties or school dances.

8. ‘Yesterday’

“Yesterday” is one of the most covered Beatles songs, which has only contributed to it being overplayed. Everyone knows this song, and it’s just gotten old over the years. It’s not even the best Beatles song. It’s slow and sad. Plus, Paul McCartney is the only Beatle who performs on it. It’s a great example of Paul’s great songwriting, but that’s about it.

7. ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’

Like “I Saw Her Standing There,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” is another early song that was overplayed in Beatlemania and is still overplayed decades later. It was a massive help in breaking The Beatles into America, and they played it on The Ed Sullivan Show, but it’s lingered. Since the song is a critical hit, people like to play it endlessly.

6. ‘Yellow Submarine’

People like “Yellow Submarine” because it’s cute and quirky. However, it isn’t enjoyable to listen to it over and over. Someone usually sings it pretty badly in a karaoke bar. It’s also played at children’s parties and other events. It’s impossible not to hate how much “Yellow Submarine” is overplayed.

5. ‘Hello, Goodbye’

“Hello, Goodbye” is one of the most annoying Beatles songs. There’s an interesting duality to the lyrics, but other than that, there’s nothing good about it. The repetition of “hello, goodbye” is just as irritating as the repetition of this song on the radio. The Beatles were so much better than this song.

4. ‘All You Need Is Love’

When The Beatles released “All You Need Is Love,” it was a pretty big deal. The band was commenting on the state of the world and wished for peace. However, it isn’t the greatest song. People like playing it a lot because it’s the epitome of the 1960s. Peace, love, and all things psychedelic.

3. ‘Blackbird’

Another stand-alone Paul song. “Blackbird” is beautiful, and so are its lyrics, but like “Yesterday,” it gets added on heavy rotation for some reason. It’s one of the most popular Beatles songs, but there are better tunes that the whole band contributed to.

2. ‘Hey Jude’

“Hey Jude” is the most overplayed Beatles song in their entire catalog. After hearing it repeatedly over the years, it’s gotten extremely old. The lyrics are nice, but we wish radio stations, etc., didn’t play it so often. It’s almost refreshing hearing it after not listening to it for a while. However, that’s hard when all everyone wants to do is play it every day.

1. ‘Here Comes the Sun’

“Here Comes the Sun” is another Beatles song that has worn out, the original version and its many covers. George Harrison didn’t think much of it either. He called it his “cute” Beatles song. All the cuteness can grate on one’s nerves if it’s played too frequently, which it is. Now it gets overplayed on TikTok, especially in the spring.

Ultimately, The Beatles were more than the songs people chose to overplay. Their hits or their most popular tunes weren’t always their best. Dive deep into The Beatles’ catalog, and you’ll find their best work. Those songs weren’t played endlessly on the radio, at karaoke bars, or at children’s parties.