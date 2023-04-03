10 of the Most Repetitive Beatles Songs

Thankfully, there aren’t many repetitive Beatles songs, but a few fell through the cracks and into the band’s catalog. Here are the 10 most repetitive Beatles songs.

10. ‘Twist and Shout’

Many of The Beatles’ early songs were repetitive, but “Twist and Shout” was one of the worst. All the verses are very similar and start with: “Well, shake it up, baby, now/ Twist and shout/ Come on, come on, come, come on, baby, now/ Come on and work it on out/ Well, work it on out, honey.” Then, the song closes out, repeating, “Well, shake it, shake it, shake it, baby, now.” It gets a bit annoying after a while.

9. ‘It Won’t Be Long’

“It Won’t Be Long” is repetitive in the first verse. The song starts with: “It won’t be long, yeah/ Yeah (yeah) yeah (yeah) yeah/ It won’t be long, yeah/ Yeah (yeah) yeah (yeah) yeah/ It won’t be long, yeah/ Yeah.” There’s only one line in between more “yeah yeahs.” Overall, there are just too many throughout the song, and it gets annoying.

8. ‘Good Day Sunshine’

The repetitiveness in “Good Day Sunshine” is also irksome. The chorus of “Good day sunshine” is repeated three times. Then the song is closed out with a string of “Good day sunshine.” A total of seven times. That’s usually when we turn the song off.

7. ‘Good Morning Good Morning’

“Good Morning Good Morning” is one of the most annoying Beatles songs because of its repetitiveness. The Beatles sing “Good morning” 22 times, and that’s just in English. At the end of the song, they start repeating it in other languages as if they knew the English version had grown irritating to their listeners.

6. ‘Your Mother Should Know’

There really isn’t anything to “Your Mother Should Know.” It just the same thing over and over: “Let’s all get up and dance to a song/ That was a hit before your mother was born/ Though she was born a long long time ago/ Your mother should know (your mother should)/ Your mother should know.” At the end, they even seem bored with the song because they hum.

5. ‘Hello, Goodbye’

We won’t even try to count how many times The Beatles say “Hello, goodbye.” There’s an obscene number, which makes it one of the most repetitive Beatles songs. The song has an interesting duality, but that’s the only unique thing about it. This is always a skip for us.

4. ‘Helter Skelter’

There isn’t too much repetition in “Helter Skelter,” but the repeating of the song’s name in the chorus does get tiresome after a while. Paul is singing about going up and down a helter skelter, which is a fairground slide. Up and down, Helter Skelter, Helter Skelter. No wonder this song irks some fans.

3. ‘Why Don’t We Do It In the Road?’

Literally, the only lyrics in this song are, “Why don’t we do it in the road?” There’s a sprinkling of “No one will be watching us,” in each of the three verses, but that’s it. This song feels like the biggest throwaway ever recorded in rock history.

2. ‘Ob‐La‐Di, Ob‐La‐Da’

Judging from the title, you’d think that “Ob‐La‐Di, Ob‐La‐Da” would be like “Hello, Goodbye” and “Why Don’t We Do It In the Road.” However, there are actual lyrics in the song. There’s just a little too much of the nonsensical “Ob‐La‐Di, Ob‐La‐Da.” There’s not even a long chorus of it at the end.

1. ‘Hey Jude’

There isn’t too much repetition in “Hey Jude.” Although it sneaks up on you at the end with the chorus of “Na na na nananana, nannana, hey Jude…” That seems to go on forever, and we usually turn the tune off at that point. It doesn’t help that “Hey Jude” is also one of the most overplayed Beatles songs.

The Beatles knew how to write really great songs that told unique and exciting stories. However, they also knew how to write the most tiresome repetitive songs that grate on one’s nerves. We’re glad there are more great Beatles songs than repetitive Beatles songs.