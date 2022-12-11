10 ‘Sister Wives’ Quotes That Haven’t Aged Well

Sister Wives has been going strong for 17 seasons; unfortunately, a lot has changed over the years in terms of relationships and family dynamics. Here are the top 10 quotes from the previous seasons that haven’t aged well.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 1 | TLC

10. ‘I don’t have sons. They’re all dead to me.’ – Kody Brown

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

While Kody is joking in this scene about his sons not helping him, this quote hasn’t aged well. Kody is now estranged from many of his sons for the past few years, mainly Gabriel and Garrison.

9. ‘The family has never had a birthday forgotten.’ – Kody Brown

Gabriel Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

In Sister Wives season 2, episode 11, Kody says that the family has never missed a birthday. Fast forward to season 17, Kody calls his son, Gabriel, and forgets his birthday.

8. ‘There’s still 23 of us. Nobody’s going anywhere.’ – Meri Brown

Meri Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

In Sister Wives Season 10, Episode 5, Meri tells the cameras that “nobody’s going anywhere.” Little did she know in season 17, Christine and Janelle would both leave Kody.

7. ‘You with Ysabel, has been life-changing for me. Just how she needs you and how you’ve always been through this whole thing with her scoliosis.” – Christine Brown

Christine tells Kody how much it means to her that he’s been there for their daughter Ysabel’s scoliosis struggle. “But watching you with her was… it means everything to me,” Christine tells Kody.

Fast-forward to season 16, Kody neglects Ysabel’s plea to be there for her as she goes through major back surgery because he couldn’t be away from Robyn and her children for more than a few days.

6. ‘Just check in [in] a little while, Christine and I will be better. Her and I will work this out.’ – Kody Brown

In Sister Wives Season 3, Kody is confident that he will be able to work out his marital problems with Christine. Unfortunately, this didn’t age very well, considering Christine left in season 16.

5. ‘And I can’t have a wife being in charge of my other wives.’ – Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/YouTube

This quote aged terribly because many Sister Wives fans believe Kody is allowing his fourth wife and rumored “favorite wife,” Robyn, to control his other wives. Even Kody’s sons accused Robyn of controlling the family through the strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules, which she has denied.

4. ‘I think to some people, it would look like that Robyn is coming in playing the mistress part and kind of being the home-wrecker. And she’s not.’ – Meri Brown

Meri was trying to prove that Robyn, being 10 years younger than her, wasn’t going to replace her and ruin her marriage to Kody. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happened.

3. ‘If you move to Flagstaff, it’ll be your birthday every day!’ – Kody Brown

In Sister Wive season 13, episode 5, Kody tells his wives that moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, will be amazing, like a “birthday every day.” Unfortunately, the exact opposite comes true. With the massive distance between the wives, three of his marriages have been completely destroyed since moving to Flagstaff.

2. ‘I think Kody believes that all of our children will be home forever, which is great.’ – Janelle brown

As fans know, this didn’t turn out to be true. In Sister Wives Season 16, Kody is so fed up with his sons not obeying his coronavirus rules that he demands Janelle kick them out as they go to college and save up for their futures. “They’re adults, Buh-bye,” he told her.

1. ‘I don’t think I’ll ever get used to living separate. My song that I’ll be singing until we’re together is when are we going to be together.’ – Kody Brown

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

After moving his family out of the big house in Lehi, Utah, and into separate houses in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kody’s biggest goal was getting the family back together under one roof. Unfortunately, in Sister Wives Season 17, Kody wants nothing to do with most of his wives and children beyond the scope of Robyn and her five children.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Documents Reveal the Deceptive Truth Behind the Brown’s 2010 Utah Investigation