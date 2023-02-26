10 Times Prince William and Kate Middleton Broke Royal Protocol and Packed on the PDA

In the world of beloved couples, few match the enduring popularity and appeal of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Their genuine and down-to-earth nature, combined with their unwavering commitment to their duties and philanthropic causes, has endeared them to fans worldwide. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that they have three incredibly cute children who only add to their charm.

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales usually keep things professional whenever they’re spotted in public, they have shared some adorable PDA over the years. Here’s a look back at 10 times William and Kate broke royal protocol and gave fans some precious moments of affection.

1. The time Prince William tapped Kate Middleton on the BAFTA red carpet

Royal fans were pleasantly surprised by a tender moment caught on camera during the BAFTA red carpet event. In a rare display of public affection, Kate appeared to give her husband a light tap on the backside as they walked. This sweet moment between the couple was well-received by their adoring fans, who clearly noticed the moment of chemistry.

William, who is the president of BAFTA, donned a dark velvet double-breasted jacket for the event, while Kate looked stunning in a one-shoulder dress from the designer Alexander McQueen.

2. A gentle touch from the Prince of Wales

Back in the winter of 2020, William and Kate embarked on a royal train tour in the UK. While the tour was marked with various public appearances, the one that stuck out for fans was the couple’s stop at Cardiff Castle.

As they toasted marshmallows together at a stall inside the castle, the Prince was seen tenderly reaching out to touch Kate’s back, a sweet gesture that spoke to the couple’s deep love and affection for one another. Fans were undoubtedly thrilled to see this intimate moment captured on camera.

3. William and Kate’s Christmas in Sandringham

The Christmas church service in Sandringham in 2017 was a momentous occasion for the royal family, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving hand-in-hand, accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This marked the first time that Meghan had joined the family for the annual event, but Kate and William’s open display of affection quickly stole the limelight. The sight of the couple arriving hand-in-hand was especially heartwarming and spoke to the deep love and affection that they share.

4. An embrace at the 2012 Olympics

William and Kate’s attendance at the 2012 Olympics was a sight royal fans were not quick to forget. The event was held roughly a year after the pair tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony at Westminster Abbey. While most royal couples keep their displays of affection to a minimum, William and Kate were clearly still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

The two were spotted smiling widely as William put his arms around his new wife. Kate, of course, returned the embrace and the royal couple could not look happier.

5. Prince William and Kate Middleton taking a stroll in South Wales

The love between William and Kate was on full display during their visit to The Mumbles in South Wales in the early months of 2020. As they strolled down the pier, the couple locked eyes and shared a tender moment that was captured by onlookers.

Notably, the Duchess was wearing a charming heart-printed Beulah London scarf in honor of the upcoming Valentine’s Day. As they walked, Prince William was seen with his arm subtly tucked behind his wife’s waist, a sweet gesture that spoke to the couple’s deep bond.

6. An adorable kiss on the cheek

Years before they officially became Mr. and Mrs., William and Kate shared a sweet moment together after a Field Game at Eton College. In a photograph taken before their engagement, the couple can be seen embracing in a loving kiss, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

The moment offered a rare look at the couple’s early days and proved that their love was meant to last. In the image, William is seen wearing a dark blue shirt and shorts, while Kate is dressed in blue jeans, a tan vest, and boots.

7. A wedding kiss never forgotten

William and Kate’s wedding back in 2011 was one of the most highly anticipated events of the decade. After exchanging vows in a spectacular ceremony at Westminster Abbey, fans caught the couple exchanging a kiss in front of a throng of onlookers.

In what has become a defining moment of their relationship, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a tender kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding. This public display of affection was a heartwarming testament to the couple’s love and devotion, and it quickly became known as “the kiss seen around the world.”

8. A loving look in Boston

William and Kate have plenty of moments to look back on, but that doesn’t mean the couple has fallen out of love in more recent years. Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were treated to a heartwarming moment behind the scenes at The Earthshot Prize 2022 in Boston, with a photo capturing Prince William looking lovingly into Catherine’s eyes.

The Duke of Cambridge looked sharp in a tuxedo while Kate stunned the crowd in a lovely white dress.

9. Prince William and Kate Middleton share a moment after Queen Elizabeth’s memorial

The days following Queen Elizabeth’s passing were rough for all the members of the royal family. Despite their grief, a heartwarming moment was captured during William and Kate’s visit to Wales.

The Duke was spotted affectionately grasping his wife’s shoulder, a tender gesture that speaks to the closeness and affection between the couple. Later on, he placed a comforting hand on her back as he guided her through the crowds, demonstrating his deep concern for her well-being.

10. Holding hands in the Bahamas

Fans of the royal family were treated to a heartwarming sight during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ royal tour of the Caribbean in March 2022. At a reception in the Bahamas, the couple was seen holding hands, a display of affection that was captured on camera and widely shared on social media.

Throughout the outing, William and Kate were photographed with their arms around one another, demonstrating the closeness and love that they share. This sweet moment is sure to be treasured by fans of the royal couple in years to come.