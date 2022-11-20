10 Years Ago, Miranda Lambert Wanted Her Own Perfume; Now She Has 2

Country music star Miranda Lambert has notched numerous achievements over the past two decades. From releasing nine studio albums to earning more ACM Awards than any other artist, she has plenty to be proud of. However, one accomplishment Lambert’s fans might know about is her fragrance line with her brand, Idyllwind. Find out more about Miranda Lambert’s perfumes and why the singer wanted to launch a fragrance.

Miranda Lambert wanted a perfume line for years

Miranda Lambert attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas | Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM

After placing third on the USA Network competition show Nashville Star in 2003, Miranda Lambert signed with Epic Records. Shortly after, her single “Me and Charlie Talking” became a hit upon its summer 2004 release. Lambert quickly followed the single with her first major-label debut, Kerosene.

After nearly a decade of touring the globe and rising to the top of the charts, Lambert revealed she still had more goals on her bucket list. One was to release her own perfume. When Lambert spoke with Taste of Country in 2011, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill had recently released fragrances. After seeing her fellow country stars dropping perfume lines, Lambert’s desire to have a fragrance grew.

When Taste of Country asked Lambert what her perfume would smell like, she said, “I’m not sure — probably not too sweet.” She revealed her favorite scents at the time were Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue and Michael Kors.

A decade after revealing her dreams, Miranda Lambert finally released her first perfume.

Miranda Lambert now has 2 fragrances

The country star launched her clothing and boot company, Idyllwind, in September 2018. Three years later, Miranda Lambert realized her dreams when she debuted her fragrance Idyllwind Eau de Parfum in October 2021.

And last month, the “Geraldene” singer released her second fragrance through Idyllwind. It’s called Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, inspired by her recent hit single “Actin’ Up,” off her ninth studio album, Palomino. In the song, Lambert sings, “I want a sunset ride, a velvet rodeo, a Colorado high, a California glow. I want to see the desert from a painted palomino. Senorita need to have a little fun. I’m actin’ up.”

So, what do Miranda Lambert’s perfumes smell like? Idyllwind Eau de Parfum features notes of Georgia’s sweet peach blossoms, Southern magnolias, golden sandalwood, citrus, and jasmine petals. And Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum has notes of “rich jasmine, spicy violet iris, and vanilla suede.” Fans can find the two scents at Boot Barn stores and Idyllwild.com, Country Now reports.

Idyllwind reflects the country star’s passion for fashion

In addition to her two perfumes with Idyllwind, Miranda Lambert has created a successful fashion line. The music star partnered with Boot Barn in 2018 to launch Idyllwind, selling apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Asked what made her want to launch Idyllwind, Lambert told Footwear News: “I always loved the way clothes can express the women underneath — how it makes them feel and move. I wanted to create a brand of products that made women feel badass while doing ordinary or extraordinary things.”

Lambert describes her collection as “a vintage vibe with a fashion edge. We wanted to build something comfortable with great quality — clothes and boots you can wear on the road, hanging out, and a few showstoppers for going out too.”

Now that Miranda Lambert has released two perfumes in consecutive years, fans will have to stay tuned to find out if the singer three-peats with a third scent in October 2023.

