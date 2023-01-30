‘1,000-lb Best Friends’: Fans Can’t Figure Out Tina Arnold and Meghan Crumpler’s Hotel Situation After the House Flood

1000-lb Best Friends is the new TLC reality show. A spinoff of the popular 1000-lb Sisters, 1000-lb Best Friends follows four cast members as they attempt to lose weight in front of millions of viewers.

Season 2 premiered in January 2023, and took a tragic turn when Tina Arnold and Meghan Crumpler’s house got flooded. The two friends moved into a hotel room with their respective families, but fans can’t figure out their hotel situation.

Tina Arnold called 911 instead of homeowner’s insurance after the flood

‘1,000-lb Best Friends’ stars Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold | TLC via Youtube

Crumpler is not new to the reality TV industry, as she was previously featured in Too Large. While she and castmate Vannessa Cross starred in the series together, Crumpler is closer to Arnold in 1000-lb Best Friends. The pair are so close that Crumpler used to live in Arnold’s basement.

In the second season, Arnold’s house got flooded after her water line broke. Arnold documented the entire thing, but she couldn’t do anything, given her weight. The reality TV star cried while showing the water flowing inside the house. In a moment of panic, she decided to call 911 instead of a plumber or homeowner’s insurance.

Fans couldn’t understand why Arnold decided calling the police would fix her situation and poked fun at her for it. Some fans wondered why the cops were her immediate thought and not her husband. Others simply advised those reading always to call plumbers in case they find themselves in Arnold’s situation.

Fans can’t figure out Tina Arnold and Meghan Crumpler’s living situation

The flooded house is as much Crumpler as it is Arnold’s problem. Since the two live together, they have had to move as they figure out what to do next. Arnold decided to call her insurance company which advised her to find a hotel after her house was deemed uninhabitable. The company paid for one hotel room as compensation while the house gets fixed.

This is where fans have a problem with Crumpler and Arnold to an extent. Arnold was worried about Crumpler and her fiancé Jon Creager who moved into her house. Arnold has four children, and the single hotel room her insurance company paid for is barely enough for her family as is.

Many fans think Crumpler is insensitive for also wanting to fit into the single hotel room without having to lift a finger to help or find her own living solution. Many fans on Reddit thought Crumpler and her fiancé were being mooches, but others thought the hotel room situation was a plot by TLC to spike ratings.

“Maybe TLC told them to act like they had to share a room while filming,” one user said. “This is the narrative TLC wants to push because it will create DRAMA!!” another fan wrote. Others couldn’t figure out how Crumpler was planning a wedding but didn’t have money for an extra hotel room or rent.

Fans think it would have made sense for Meghan Crumpler to move in with Vannessa Cross

Crumpler and Cross have been friends for a while. So given the situation, if Crumpler cannot afford her own room, Cross may be the next best option instead of squeezing into one room with Arnold and her family. On a separate Reddit thread, some fans feel it would have made sense for Crumpler and her fiancé to move in with Cross since the latter’s house is bigger.

However, other fans theorized that Cross might not welcome Crumpler with open arms because they may not be close anymore. “Meghan hasn’t even been a good friend on camera since Vanessa started losing weight,” one fan wrote, hinting that Crumpler might be jealous of Cross’ weight loss journey.