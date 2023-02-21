‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Crumpler Is Giving Off Single Vibes — Did the Reality Star Break Off Her Engagement?

Meghan Crumpler can buy her own flowers and hold her own hand. At least, that’s what she lip-syncs in a recent TikTok video that has led many fans to wonder if the 1000-lb Best Friends star is single now. Throughout season 2 of the TLC series, which premiered in January, Meghan has struggled to plan her wedding with fiancé Jon Creager. Did she break off her engagement altogether? Here’s more on the 1000-lb Best Friends couple and why it seems like Meghan is single.

Meghan Crumpler in ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ | TLC via YouTube

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Meghan Crumpler and Jon Creager are — or were — engaged

Meghan first spoke about Jon on TV when she and Vannessa Cross appeared on discovery+’s Too Large in 2021. As InTouch Weekly notes, she revealed that she and Jon had known each other for 10 years. They met while playing video games online. At the time, she had been nervous to let him see her because of her appearance, but she accidentally turned her camera on one day and he didn’t react negatively.

Meghan and Jon have been together since then, but they only became engaged a year ago. Jon currently works at a drug and alcohol testing facility in Georgia. The couple lives with Meghan’s 1000-lb Best Friends co-star, Tina Arnold, and her husband, Johnnie. (However, that has caused some tension between Tina and Johnnie, so Meghan and Jon may need to move out soon.)

Is Meghan Crumpler still engaged?

There’s a debate among 1000-lb Best Friends fans about whether Meghan is still engaged to Jon or if she’s single. On Jan. 30, Meghan posted a video on TikTok in which she lip-synced to a mash-up of Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.” She nodded along as Mars sang “I should’ve bought you flowers” and then lip-synced to Cyrus’ lyrics, “I can buy myself flowers.”

Meghan also mimicked lyrics about taking herself dancing, talking to herself for hours, and holding her own hand. If we’re taking the video literally, it could be a hint that Meghan left Jon because he didn’t treat her right or care enough for her.

A fan took to Reddit with the video to ask if Meghan and Jon split up. Some users agreed that it seemed like a dig at Jon, while others found it to be nothing more than Meghan participating in a TikTok trend. Others wondered if Meghan and Jon’s engagement was all staged for ratings to begin with.

It’s also worth noting that Meghan’s more recent TikToks give off “single vibes,” with her lip-syncing and dancing to other pointed lyrics. One Reddit user also pointed out that she allegedly spent Valentine’s Day with Tina and Johnnie. On the other hand, as Express reported, Meghan posted about Jon on social media just a few days ago as she went with him to urgent care for an eye problem.

Meghan says fans will see what happened between her and Jon in the ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Season 2 finale

Either way, fans should find out soon if Meghan and Jon ended up getting married. In a recent live video, Meghan shared that viewers will see what happened with their wedding in the season 2 finale of 1000-lb Best Friends. In earlier episodes, Meghan’s friends had doubts about Jon. And according to the synopsis for episode 10, set to air on March 8, Meghan will apparently get cold feet and consider leaving Jon at the altar.

New episodes of 1000-lb Best Friends Season 2 air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. They are also available to stream on discovery+.