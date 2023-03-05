‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan, Vannessa, Tina, and Ashely’s Fit Farm Weekend Was a Poor Example of a Healthy Lifestyle

1000-lb Best Friends has returned to TLC with our favorite four ladies working to lose weight. In the fifth episode of Season 2, Ashely Sutton finally worked up the courage to see Dr. Procter again after a long break from her weight-loss plan.

The bariatric surgeon suggested she go on a “wellness retreat” to refocus on her health. Thinking it would be a relaxing day of saunas and massages, Ashely invited her friends Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold, and Vannessa Cross.

The friends arrived in summer dresses, anticipating a restful stay. Instead, they found themselves at a fitness boot camp called Fit Farm. While there’s been a rise in the popularity of fitness boot camps in recent years, the ladies’ weekend at Fit Farm was a poor example of a healthy lifestyle.

Meghan, Vannessa, Tina, and Ashely’s Fit Farm experience felt excessive and restrictive

The 1000-lb Best Friends‘ Fit Farm experience seemed to be more restrictive and extreme than a healthy lifestyle should be. Their day began with a very early wake-up call, followed by a rigorous fitness assessment involving push-ups and sit-ups.

Despite being obese, the instructors assessed them using exercises designed for fit individuals. This extreme approach could be dangerous and lead to injury.

Throughout their weekend, the ladies were given small, unappetizing meals. While such a diet may lead to weight loss, it is not a sustainable or healthy approach to nutrition. Eating healthy does not mean giving up flavor. It’s important to emphasize that a healthy diet can still include delicious food.

Ashley even hurt her back due to the strenuous calisthenics she did on the first day of the Fit Farm boot camp. Instead of resting, she was urged to continue working out despite her injury.

The ladies’ fit farm weekend was a poor example of a healthy lifestyle. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, those struggling with obesity benefit most from engaging in moderate-intensity aerobic activity five to six days for at least 150 minutes total per week.

While Fit Farm may be marketed as a quick fix to weight loss, it’s not a sustainable solution. The overall impression of the Fit Farm weekend: It was more about deprivation than teaching the ladies how to maintain healthy lifestyles. The 1000-lb Best Friends were pushed to the extreme but not educated on how to make healthy choices in their daily lives.

Furthermore, Fit Farm’s approach is geared toward already fit people, not the obese. Their program is designed to push people to the limit, but it assumes that they are already somewhat physically fit. The Mayo Clinic says that fitness boot camps are best effective for people who are already in good shape and want more of a challenge.

A Fit Farm instructor wakes up the women on 1000-lb Best Friends | TLC via Youtube

As one Reddit fan pointed out, teaching the ladies how to cook delicious healthy food and do fun fitness activities like yoga and Zumba would have been better.

Meghan, Vannessa, Tina, and Ashely would be better off at a wellness retreat that also addresses mental health

In contrast to Fit Farm’s extreme approach, wellness retreats that prioritize mental health and well-being may be a better option for people struggling with obesity. Such retreats focus on promoting healthy habits and incorporating self-care practices that can help participants build sustainable, healthy lifestyles.

It’s important to remember that a healthy lifestyle is not about extreme diets and grueling workouts. It’s about balance, moderation, and self-care. Without addressing the underlying mental and emotional issues that lead to a unhealthy lifestyle, it’s unlikely that a weekend of extreme workouts and strict dieting will lead to long-term success.