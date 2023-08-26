With '1000-lb Best Friends' on hiatus until a brand-new season, Vannessa Cross has been updating fans on her weight loss via social media.

Vannessa Cross is one of the stars of the hit TLC series 1000-lb Best Friends. As a budding reality superstar, Cross has been sharing her weight-loss journey with friends and fans alike. Following successful weight-loss surgery, Cross has maintained her new, healthy weight through simple lifestyle changes and long-term habits.

With the show on hiatus until a brand-new season is announced, Cross has been updating fans through social media, offering her tips for losing weight and keeping it off. Here are five of her top suggestions:

1. Vannessa Cross enjoys a smoothie every Saturday

Cross knows that healthy eating is the cornerstone of any balanced lifestyle. To that end, after her weight loss surgery, Cross started prioritizing her diet and making nutritious choices to support her wellness journey. In late April, Cross shared one of her biggest weight loss tips on Instagram, which she dubbed “Smoothie Saturday.”

In the post, which included a video, Cross detailed how she uses frozen fruit and almond milk to make a quick smoothie that is packed full of nutrients. She also noted that while she often adds protein powder to up the satiety factor, she doesn’t always, proving that anyone can quickly whip up a tasty snack that is full of flavor.

2. Vannessa Cross shared her unique smoothie hack

The reality star doesn’t always follow the same basic smoothie recipe. In another Instagram post, Cross shared a new take on a smoothie, one she calls “Jacob’s Smoothie.” This recipe features fresh fruit, protein powder, and Greek yogurt for satiety, kale, oat milk, ice, green powder, and a few dashes of hot sauce. This inventive take on smoothies is fresh and unique, guaranteed to add some variety to any healthy diet.

3. The reality star takes regular spin classes

Exercise is a vital part of a healthy lifestyle. To support her health and overall wellness, Cross exercises on a regular basis and encourages her followers to do so as well.

In a February Instagram post, Cross shared that spin classes are one of her favorite workouts. Cross revealed that she starts out each spin session at a slow pace before increasing her speed to medium intensity. Finally, Cross works up to a five-minute intensive sweat session before cooling it all down.

4. How Vannessa Cross motivates herself to stay healthy

It’s hard to stay motivated all the time, but Cross knows that she has a lot of eyes on her. In March, Cross took to Instagram to share that she wants her fitness journey to inspire and encourage others. She does her best to stay accountable even on days when she might find it hard to get going.

“I want my fitness journey to inspire everyone and know that all you have to do is GET UP and START. That’s the biggest step. Then KEEP GOING!” Cross wrote, alongside a video of herself on an exercise bike.

5. Vannessa Cross’s simple smoothie recipe

It’s clear that Cross loves smoothies, and while she often tries out new recipes, there’s one tried and true method she comes back to again and again. On Instagram, Cross shared her go-to smoothie mixture, which includes just four simple ingredients: frozen fruit (Cross uses strawberries, bananas, and blackberries), plant-based protein powder, green powder, and almond milk.

These weight loss tips and tricks can help anyone maintain their goals, whether they are looking to lose a significant amount of weight or just maintain their current weight. Fans who want to keep up with the exploits of the 1000-lb Best Friends can watch current episodes on TLC and follow the cast on social media for the latest updates!