‘1000-lb Sisters’: Why Chris Combs’ Approach to Weight Loss Is So Much Better Than His Sister Tammy Slaton’s

Everyone has opinions when it comes to losing weight. As long as a person is doing what works for them, then sticking with it is the key to success. On the TLC reality show, 1000-lb Sisters, we get to watch the journey of two sisters, Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton, as they try to drop from 1,000 pounds combined to healthy weights.

Along with Chris Combs, they have their ups and downs. But many fans think Combs’ approach to weight loss is much better than his sister Tammy’s.

1000-lb Sisters star Chris Combs shows off his new suit | TLC via Youtube

What is Chris Combs’ relation to Tammy and Amy on ‘1000-lb Sisters’?

At first, many viewers may not have realized that the reality-star sisters have other siblings. According to Distractify, Combs is their older half-brother, having joined the cast in Season 2. While the trio shares a mother, Combs’ father sadly died, and his excessive weight was a factor.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, he was inspired by his younger siblings to get healthier himself and to lose weight so he’d be eligible for bariatric surgery. A few years older than his sisters, Combs enjoys taking on the role of big brother. While he tends to keep quiet about his private life, he and his wife Brittany are very close with his siblings.

After working pretty hard despite a few setbacks, Combs was finally approved for bariatric surgery and underwent the procedure in Season 3 of the show.

How much weight has Chris Combs lost on ‘1000-lb Sisters’?

Since the surgery, Combs has been doing amazing. On the day of the procedure, he weighed in at 408.5 pounds. During his appointment with Dr. Smith, he hops on the scale to discover he’s down to 299.4 pounds. This is truly astonishing, considering that he was over 500 pounds at his heaviest.

According to Soap Dirt, Combs is looking forward to skin removal surgery, saying the extra skin is “killing his confidence.” During the episode, he explains, “Today is my one-year post-op appointment. I’m really hoping Dr. Smith will say I’ve lost enough weight to get skin removal surgery, especially since I’m able to eat more now than I was six months ago.”

During the episode, Combs talks about the frustration the extra skin causes him, saying how much he wants the surgery to remove it. According to the big brother, the extra skin makes workouts harder, and he really wants the problem fixed. Combs says, “I don’t know what’s goin’ on. [laughs] … To be honest, I just want Dr. Smith to be proud of my success. I don’t want him to feel like he wasted his time and effort on me.”

Chris Combs of #1000LbSisters has made incredible progress on his weight loss journey! See the before and after pics! ? https://t.co/MZvTa5bqpC — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) February 15, 2023

Unfortunately, Combs didn’t hear the news he wanted during the appointment. When he asked Dr. Smith about the surgery, he replied by telling him, “When it comes to skin removal it’s not necessarily a specific goal weight … You probably have another 50 pounds or so to lose if you work really hard and being strict at your diet and exercise.”

Why Chris Combs’ approach to weight loss is better than his sister Tammy Slaton’s

Although this news was disappointing, Combs didn’t let it get him too upset. Unlike his sister Tammy, who allows setbacks to get her down for long periods of time and just doesn’t seem to have the motivation to keep going, Combs has a better approach to weight loss.

Knowing he’d have work hard and buckle down, the reality star shared, “To be honest, I’m kinda bummed out because my weight loss has been slowing down. So I need to be makin’ changes to make it happen. It’s gonna suck, ’cause you gotta go back on a diet and you gotta go hardcore.”

Fans will agree Combs definitely has the right attitude. He continued by adding: