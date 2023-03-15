‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Recap Season 4 Episode 9: ‘Walkin’ on Eggshells’

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters is almost over. The Slaton Family heads to Ohio after learning of Tammy Slaton’s quick engagement to Caleb Willingham in “Walkin’ on Eggshells.” Find out what happens when Chris Combs confronts Caleb about marrying his sister in the March 14 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Tammy Slaton | TLC

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ cast learns Tammy is engaged in ‘Walkin’ on Eggshells’

After noticing how good Amanda is at bossing Michael around, Amy gets a call from Tammy, who says she has good news. She tells Amy, Amanda, and Misty that Caleb proposed to her and their wedding will take place in two weeks on Nov. 19, 2022.

Amanda is the most shocked, saying she only learned about Tammy having a boyfriend on social media “a few weeks ago.” Naturally, the Slaton Family has a lot of questions about Tammy’s engagement. Amy worries that Caleb might be a serial killer — er, “silly caroler” —and tells the cameras: “Tammy’s thinking with her cooter.”

Later, when Chris and Amy work out together, he shares his concerns. As the family patriarch — their father wasn’t around when they were growing up — he feels responsible for getting to know Caleb’s intentions, especially knowing Caleb chose the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center because Tammy was there for treatment.

Chris sits Caleb down for a serious talk before the wedding. Tune in to #1000lbSisters, Tuesdays at 9/8c to see how it all goes down. pic.twitter.com/TAGzb2ttzw — TLC Network (@TLC) March 14, 2023

Chris’s biggest concern is that Caleb will become Tammy’s responsibility to care for once she leaves rehab. Caleb is further behind than Tammy on his weight loss journey but admits to Chris he’s willing to do whatever it takes to reach his weight loss goal, have the surgery, and spend his life with her.

Tammy’s wedding plans come together in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Episode 9

When Amy married Michael in March 2019, Tammy was her maid of honor. So, Tammy asks the same of her sister in “Walkin’ on Eggshells.” Despite disagreeing with how quickly things are moving between Caleb and Tammy and having her two boys to take care of, Amy agrees.

Ultimately, she helps Tammy with decor for the rehab facility and finding a wedding dress. Now, all that’s left to do is tie the knot. Tammy and Caleb’s wedding will be part of the season 4 finale on Tuesday, March 21.

Is Tammy pregnant? Her family thinks she might be in season 4 episode 9

Caleb proposed to Tammy after only knowing her for a few weeks. In episode 9, the Slaton Family admits Tammy has always “loved fast and loved hard,” but even this is too fast for them. Still, they go to the Ohio rehab facility to support their sister. On the way, Amanda, Misty, Chris, Brittany, and Amy talk about the possibility of Tammy being pregnant. Their quick engagement has Chris convinced Tammy could be carrying a child, hence the couple’s desire to get married immediately.

It’s unlikely Tammy being pregnant. As she explains in the episode, she wanted to have the wedding at the facility so her friends who are patients could be there. As for the quick timeline, Tammy was unsure of when she would be discharged and wanted to make things official with Caleb before leaving rehab.

The Slatons and fans will get answers about Tammy being pregnant next week in the finale. Watch 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 10 Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.