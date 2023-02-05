‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ Spoilers: Does Tammy Slaton Get Gastric Bypass Surgery?

On 1,000-lb Sisters Season 4, Tammy Slaton is doing everything she can to get approved for her gastric bypass surgery. But she’s struggling to get her weight low enough to be approved for the weight loss surgery. Does she manage to do it?

Tammy struggled to lose enough weight.

After a major health scare, Tammy spent some time in rehab for weight loss. She was just a few pounds shy of the goal her doctor set in place. Now in season 4, she’s back in the rehab facility and is on track to her goal weight for surgery. Her breathing is being assisted by the tube in her neck, called a tracheotomy, which has helped her exercise. Now, Tammy only has a few more pounds to lose before she’s a candidate for weight loss surgery.

Despite dieting and exercising, Tammy ends up gaining 10 pounds instead. She then has to discuss her lack of progress with her therapist, who will tell her doctor when she’s ready for surgery. But when the therapist asks Tammy personal questions about why she is seeking out addictive behavior, she shuts down completely. Discouraged and homesick, Tammy wants to throw in the towel and go home.

Did Tammy Slaton get gastric bypass surgery?

While Tammy struggled to get to her goal weight, it appears she’s done it and has successfully undergone gastric bypass surgery. While she hasn’t confirmed it yet, the videos Tammy posted on TikTok show that the 1,000-lb Sisters star has lost significant weight since season 4.

According to her videos, she is still in the rehab facility but no longer has to use a trach for breathing as of December 2022. Many things have changed since the filming of 1,000-lb Sisters Season 4. She’s since married her husband, Caleb Willingham, who is also living in the rehab facility on his weight loss journey.

Tammy can’t talk about her weight loss

In a TikTok video Tammy posted on January 15th, she responded to a 1,000-lb Sisters fan who wanted her to talk about her new look. Tammy explained in her TikTok that she couldn’t talk about it yet, since she’s still under contract with TLC. “I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that is going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, [and] my marriage. I can’t.”

With most of Tammy’s personal life off-limits for discussion, she’s turned toward posting more fun content to entertain her fans on TikTok. Fans can find Tammy trying new foods, lipsynching to trending songs, or showing off her OTD (outfit of the day.)

Her followers continue to encourage her on her weight loss journey in the comment section of her TikToks. Tammy expressed gratitude for the 1,000-lb Sisters fans and promised fans would find out the details of her journey in season 4.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

