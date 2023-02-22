‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Has a Few Jobs Outside of Reality TV

1000-Lb. Sisters is in its fourth season on TLC. Before making reality TV her job, Amy Slaton-Halterman and her sister Tammy Slaton made a name for themselves as content creators on YouTube. That’s still a form of income for Amy, but she has a few other side hustles outside of the TLC series. Find out what Amy does to make money since 1000-Lb. Sisters became a success.

Amy Slaton-Halterman | TLC

Amy Slaton promotes products on YouTube for a company called Temu

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is no stranger to YouTube. But lately, she has been doing unboxings and sharing promo codes on behalf of Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufacturers, and brands.

According to its website, Temu offers “affordable, quality products to enable consumers and sellers to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment.” The company was founded in Boston, but also operates Pinduoduo in China.

In her YouTube video posts, Amy shares her thoughts and reviews on certain products. She also provides subscribers with discount codes they can use to make purchases through Temu. According to Temu’s influencer program, Amy can earn money to spend on free products through the site. She is also eligible to earn coupons and cash rewards as a Temu influencer.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton-Halterman is also on Cameo

Like many other reality stars, Amy is on Cameo, the personalized video app. To message with Amy, prices start at $20. For a customized video, pricing starts at $350.

Amy earned money from YouTube and disability checks before starring in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’

Before becoming a reality star, Amy was earning disability benefits from the government. Contrary to popular belief, Amy’s benefits have nothing to do with her weight. Her disability is a result of her legal blindness — Amy will be totally blind by the time she’s 35 years old. Outside of disability, Amy previously earned money as a content creator on YouTube.

Amy Slaton is still a TLC star

Of course, Amy earns money for starring in the TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters. That almost changed before 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 began. At the time, Amy was considering leaving the TLC series to spend more time with her children.

“I feel like I’m being a bad mom when I’m at work,” she told The U.S. Sun. “[Gage is] always at Granny’s when we’re filming and stuff. I feel like I’m losing valuable time.”

Amy wanted TLC to cut her filming hours down to make that happen. “If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” she added. “If they cut me down and make it more about Tammy and Chris [Combs], I’ll be fine.” It’s unclear if her filming schedule changed, but Amy remains part of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

In addition to the income she earns as an influencer, Amy earns money for the TLC series. Considering how 1,000-Lb. Sisters is in its fourth season, Amy and Tammy likely make an estimated $1,000 to $1,500 an episode.

New episodes of 1,000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.