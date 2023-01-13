‘1923’: 4 Interesting Easter Eggs and Parallels for ‘Yellowstone’ Fans

The Taylor Sheridan series 1923 is only four episodes in and already includes some interesting easter eggs and parallels to Yellowstone. The prequel series tells the story of the Dutton family defending their ranch just as they would do a century later. Here are four details fans may have missed.

[Spoiler alert: 1923 and Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers ahead.]

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The crystal glasses in ‘1923’ may be a ‘Yellowstone’ easter egg

In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7, John Dutton learns of a possible brucellosis infection amongst his cattle. Frustrated by the predicament this puts him in, John goes to smash a Swaharovksi crystal decanter. “That is a hundred years old and belonged to your grandfather,” Beth says when she spots him. “Break something else.”

In 1923 Episode 4, Spencer Dutton and his fiance Alexandra spend several blissful days on the beaches of Zanzibar. While they lounge in bed, they drink whiskey from a decanter and glasses that look very similar to the set seen in Yellowstone Season 5.

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Some fans have guessed that this could be a hint that Kevin Costner’s John Dutton actually comes from Spencer’s line. However, it’s also possible that Spencer gifts the decanter and glasses to his nephew, Jack Dutton.

Kayce and Spencer Dutton have a lot in common

It might not seem like it at first, but Spencer and Kayce Dutton parallel each other in interesting ways. Both served in the military and deal with the resulting PTSD throughout the series. Both choose to leave the Dutton Ranch behind for a time but are reluctantly brought back to the family.

A theory from Reddit even suggests that something might happen to Spencer’s fiance Alex and that he will end up marrying Teonna. If that is the case, it adds another parallel, with Kayce and Spencer both marrying Native American women.

The significance of cutting hair in Native American culture is explored in ‘1923’ and ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone Season 5 has been especially difficult for Monica Dutton. Her baby boy only survives for an hour after his birth, and she struggles with the grief of losing a child. In a moment of anguish, Monica cuts her hair in the kitchen in episode 3.

Throughout 1923, Teonna Rainwater endures horrific torture at the government-funded boarding school she is forced to attend. In episode 4, after again being brutalized, the nuns forcibly cut her long hair.

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

According to The Long Hairs blog, Native Americans believe hair has a special significance. “Many tribes cut their hair when there is a death in the immediate family as an outward symbol of the deep sadness and a physical reminder of the loss,” the outlet writes.

In Teonna’s case, Native American children who attended these horrific boarding schools were often forced to cut their hair as a way to strip them of their cultural identity.

‘1923’ explains more of the Dutton’s gravestones

For over a century, Duttons have been buried at the ranch’s private cemetery. This began when Elsa died in her father’s arms not long after they arrived in Montana. James and Margaret were buried on the same plot a decade later.

In Yellowstone, Summer Higgins explores this very cemetery. Insider points out that there are several names, such as Michael Dutton, Patience Dutton, Chance Dutton, and Ned Dutton, who have not yet been introduced in the Dutton-verse.

However, 1923 Episode 4 could account for one. In a letter, Alex and Spencer learn that John and Emma had a baby that “did not survive.” Cara’s letter continued, “God wished her only one, but what a special one he is.” Although the baby’s name is never mentioned, he was likely buried on the ranch.

1923 returns with new episodes on February 5 on Paramount+.