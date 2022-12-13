‘1923’ Actor Teases Modern-Day ‘Yellowstone’ Characters in the Prequel

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 continues the story of the Dutton family history. Fans of the Taylor Sheridan series can trace the Dutton’s history back generations to when the family first settled in Montana. 1923 seems a long way off from when Yellowstone takes place. However, one actor from the prequel teased that it will feature characters from the modern-day show.

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

‘1923’ shows John Dutton from ‘1883’ all grown up

1923 tells the story of the Dutton family as they face Prohibition, drought, and the Great Depression, all while defending their land in Montana The first prequel series, 1883, introduced James and Margaret Dutton, who traveled with their children Elsa and John (Audie Rick) to Montana.

Of course, anyone who watched 1883 knows that Elsa died from an arrow wound. However, John survived the journey, and he and his younger brother Spencer will be featured in 1923. John will be around 45 years old at the time of the new series and portrayed by James Badge Dale.

Sebastian Roché reveals ‘1923’ will include present-day ‘Yellowstone’ characters

In 1923, John is married to a woman named Emma (Marley Shelton), and they have a son named Jack (Darren Mann). Harrison Ford joins the cast as Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the family in 1923 and John’s uncle. Jacob’s wife, Clara, is portrayed by Helen Mirren.

Actor Sebastian Roché joins the cast as Father Renaud, a character he has hinted fans will come to despise. While speaking with Variety, Roché revealed that some modern-day Yellowstone characters will be cropping up in 1923.

“We’re going to see people who we didn’t know about come into the universe, and we are going to recognize certain characters who are now members of the present-day Yellowstone family,” the actor revealed. “In 1883, you saw the genesis of the Dutton family. This is the survival of the family.”

Dabney Coleman’s John Dutton appears in a ‘Yellowstone’ flashback

So what modern-day Yellowstone characters will fans see in 1923? The most likely guess is that John Dutton Jr. will be born at some point in the series. In Yellowstone, John Dutton Jr. (portrayed by Dabney Coleman) appears in a flashback, as he has already died by the start of Yellowstone.

It’s not clear exactly what year Dabney Coleman’s character dies, but it would make sense for his birth to come at some point in the prequel series if he is Jack’s son. Micelle Randolph portrays Elizabeth Strafford in 1923. Elizabeth is a feisty young woman set to marry into the Dutton family. She is likely Jack Dutton’s love interest and eventual wife.

Additionally, 1923 will consist of two eight-episode seasons, so there is plenty of time for a pregnancy and new baby storyline. It’s not clear how many years the new series will span. According to Deadline, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is already considering creating two separate series focusing on the Duttons in the 1940s and the 1960s.

1923 premieres Sunday, December 18, 2022, on Paramount+.