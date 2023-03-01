‘1923’ Anti-Miscegenation Laws Explained and Why Zane’s Wife Was Arrested

During the 1923 Season 1 finale, anti-miscegenation laws caused a problem for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch’s foreman, Zane. His wife Alice was arrested, and Zane was beaten up when he tried to defend her. The end of the episode left Zane and the Duttons in a very difficult spot. Viewers may have been confused by the law that caused Alice’s arrest. Here’s what you need to know.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 1923 Season 1 finale.]

Brian Geraghty as Zane in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Zane’s wife was arrested due to anti-miscegenation laws in the ‘1923’ Season 1 finale

Zane is the loyal foreman of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in 1923. The season 1 finale was the first time fans saw a glimpse of his personal life. As it turns out, Zane has a beautiful family — a wife and two small children.

One evening Zane and Alice’s daughter spots a “monster” outside her window, and she’s not wrong. Clyde, the livestock agent working for Donald Whitfield, creepily spies on Zane and Alice having sex.

He then reports to the authorities, who show up at Zane’s door. Police arrested Alice for “violating the Montana statute against miscegenation.” When Zane rushes to defend his wife, the police violently beat him in front of his children.

What were miscegenation laws in ‘1923’ Montana?

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 takes place a century ago. At that time, most states had anti-miscegenation laws in place, which prohibited interracial marriage and sometimes interracial sexual relations.

These laws banned marriages between whites and non-white groups. They primarily targeted Black people but often included Native Americans and Asian Americans as well.

In Montana in 1923, miscegenation laws banned whites from marrying Black and Asian American people. Not until 1967 would the Supreme Court strike down laws banning interracial marriage in the landmark case, Loving v. Virginia writes Ferris State University.

This is why Zane’s wife Alice was arrested in the 1923 Season 1 finale. Notably, Zane did not get arrested, though the officer threatens to do so for “assaulting a peace officer.” It’s possible that the law specific to Montana only called for legal punishment for the non-white married person.

Zane’s neighbors thankfully rush to his aid to take care of him and the children, but the 1923 Season 1 leaves him and the Duttons in a very dark place. If Spencer doesn’t make it home soon, it could be the end of the Yellowstone.

Who plays Alice Chow in the ‘1923’ Season 1 finale?

Joy Osmanski plays Alice Chow in the 1923 Season 1 finale. Osmanski is an actor fans may recognize from a variety of other roles. She has appeared in comedy shows such as The Santa Clarita Diet, Shameless, and Devious Maids.

Osmanski also took on a villainous role when she was cast as Paula Brooks, aka Tigress, in the CW’s Stargirl. Tigress is a member of the Injustice Society of America. She is a skilled hand-to-hand fighter with claw-like fingernails.

All episodes of 1923 are currently streaming on Paramount+.