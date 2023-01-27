‘1923’: Brandon Sklenar Doesn’t Know How Spencer Is Related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton

Yellowstone and its prequel shows 1883 and 1923, have caused some confusion about the Dutton family tree. At first, it seemed clear that Kevin Costner’s John Dutton is the grandson of Jack Dutton and Elizabeth Strafford from 1923. However, the show’s first four episodes hint that Spencer could be John’s grandfather. As of now, Brandon Sklenar doesn’t know exactly how Spencer fits into the family tree.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton might not be Jack and Elizabeth’s grandson

1883 introduced John Dutton Sr. (Audie Rick) as a five-year-old boy. John survived the dangerous trek to Montana, though his older sister Elsa died once she reached their new home. Years later, John’s parents James and Margaret, had another son named Spencer.

John Sr. and Spencer’s parents both died when they were young, and their aunt and uncle arrived in Montana to take care of them and run the ranch.

In 1923, John Sr. has a grown son of his own named Jack, while Spencer is working in Africa as a hunter for hire. Jack is engaged to Elizabeth Strafford, and initially, most fans guessed that the pair are John Dutton III’s (Kevin Costner) grandparents, but that might not be the case.

Brandon Sklenar doesn’t know how his ‘1923’ character is related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton

While in Africa, Spencer meets his fiance Alexandra. After learning that his brother John has died, he and Alexandra decide to travel to Montana. It’s possible that they have a son and name him after Spencer’s brother. Alexandra and Spencer could then be the grandparents of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

There’s plenty of speculation going on about Spencer’s significance in the Dutton family tree, but Taylor Sheridan isn’t giving anything away. Even the actor who plays Spencer, Brandon Sklenar, is still in the dark.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he does not know exactly how his character fits into the lineage. “It’s something that Taylor is keeping very close to the vest. I have my own theories, but it’s to be told, to be written, to be seen. He’s always moving all that stuff around,” the actor stated.

John Dutton Jr. will likely be born in ‘1923’

In Yellowstone, John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) is estimated to be in his early 60s. This would mean that he was born sometime in the early 1960s. If Alexandra and Spencer or Jack and Elizabeth have a child in the mid to late 1920s, then this timeline adds up.

Additionally, 1923 actor Sebastian Roché teased to Variety that fans will see modern-day Yellowstone characters in 1923.

“We’re going to see people who we didn’t know about come into the universe, and we are going to recognize certain characters who are now members of the present-day Yellowstone family,” Roché explained. This seems to hint that John Dutton Jr. will be born sometime in 1923.

1923 returns with episode 5 on Sunday, Feb. 5, only on Paramount+.