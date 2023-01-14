‘1923’: Brandon Sklenar Says Spencer Is ‘Driven by Trauma’

In the Yellowstone prequel 1923, actor Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton, the youngest child of James and Margaret. Fans of the Dutton-verse were first introduced to Spencer in flashback episodes of Yellowstone. Spencer has changed a lot from the little boy shown in Yellowstone and endured a lot of trauma throughout the series.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Spencer Dutton’s parents died when he was young

Yellowstone fans first met Spencer Dutton in flashback scenes. Spencer was only a little boy when his father received a gunshot wound while battling cattle thieves. The premiere of 1923 revealed that James Dutton succumbed to his injuries.

Elsa goes on to explain that Margaret wrote to James’ brother Jacob begging for help in saving the ranch and her children. When he and Cara arrived, he found Margaret frozen to death and John and Spencer nearly starved.

Brandon Sklenar says his character is ‘driven by trauma’

Spencer Dutton’s parents’ early deaths aren’t the only harsh realities he has endured. “He’s kind of driven by trauma,” Brandon Sklenar told USA Today. “He saw his murdered father die in front of him. His mother froze to death. Childhood trauma definitely influenced his decision to go fight in the war, where he killed dozens. Trauma is all he’s known, pretty much.”

Spencer served in World War I, where he encountered horrific violence. In episode 4, he states that he refused to read Cara’s letters from home Spencer wouldn’t allow himself to hope that he would survive. Once the war ended, he stayed in Africa, avoiding returning to his family, who couldn’t possibly understand what he has been through.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

“He’s this war veteran running from his past and dealing with his PTSD by putting himself in as much danger as possible because he didn’t really care if he lives or dies,” Sklenar continued.

Sklenar adds, however, that “by doing this dance with death, he found reason to live.” That reason came when Spencer met Alexandra, who left her fiance to join him on his adventures. The pair quickly fell in love, and Spencer came alive in a way he hadn’t since the war.

Spencer decides to head home in ‘1923’ Episode 4

Brandon Sklenar’s character Spencer spends half of 1923 season 1 in Africa, away from his family. There he meets Alexandra, and the pair fall in love. They spend blissful days on the beaches of Zanzibar until Spencer learns that his brother has been killed.

Spencer’s aunt Cara begs him to come home and protect the ranch and the family. Teasers for when 1923 returns show Alex and Spencer embarking on a dangerous journey to Montana, where he will prove a powerful ally to his family.

“Spencer’s experience with the war and being overseas and hunting makes him more capable now he’s coming home,” Sklenar told Newsweek. “I like to think he’s not worried about going home and blending in with anybody. He has so much purpose.”

1923 returns with new episodes on February 5 on Paramount+.