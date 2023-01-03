‘1923’: Is Jacob Dutton Dead? Breaking Down the Explosive End to Episode 3

1923 Episode 3 ended on a shocking cliffhanger, leaving Jacob Dutton’s fate uncertain. In the previous episode, the Dutton family took action against Banner Creighton and the other sheepherders encroaching on their land. Unfortunately, in episode 3, Banner hit back with devastating consequences. We’re breaking down the episode’s shocking end and the injured Duttons odds of surviving to the next episode.

[Warning: 1923 Episode 3 spoilers ahead.]

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Banner Creighton attacked the Duttons in ‘1923’ Episode 3

The Dutton family’s enemies appear right away in 1923. Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) is a sheep herder who is angry that Jacob won’t let his animals graze on the Dutton’s large plot of land. Despite Jacob’s warning, Banner and his men encroach on the Yellowstone and even shoot at Jack when he catches them.

In retaliation, Jacob hangs Banner and his men from trees by their necks. The men are sat on top of their horses so that they have the slightest chance of escape. Banner manages to survive the incident, and in episode 3, he returns with a vengeance.

Banner and his men attack the Duttons as they ride home from town. Jacob made a critical error when he allowed his ranch foreman Zane and his men to ride ahead of the Duttons, thinking they would run into any trouble before the family. This separation caused the Duttons to be caught outnumbered, with devastating consequences.

Does Jacob Dutton die in ‘1923’? He was seriously wounded in episode 3

In the horrific battle that ensued in 1923, John Dutton died. Episode 3 makes it clear that there’s no chance that he miraculously survived the incident. Jacob Dutton received multiple serious gunshot wounds. The family managed to get Jacob home, and Cara began attending to his wounds.

Jacob warned Cara that there was no use trying to save him, but Cara refused to give up. Despite her determination, in her letter to Spencer, Cara confessed that she suspected Jacob would die. However, we have a sneaking suspicion that Jacob Dutton will survive 1923 Episode 3.

It’s hard to imagine that Harrison Ford would only appear in three episodes of the Taylor Sheridan series. Of course, even if Jacob survives, he’s going to be off his feet for quite some time, and Spencer will need to come home to protect the ranch.

Elizabeth Strafford and Jack Dutton were also wounded

Cara and Emma Dutton survived the attack in 1923 Episode 3 mostly unscathed. Elizabeth Strafford wasn’t so lucky. She received a gunshot wound in the abdomen during the battle. Elizabeth was still alive when the Duttons got her back home, and a doctor arrived to help tend to her. Though Elizabeth’s situation is desperate, we think there’s a pretty good chance she’ll make it through.

Jack Dutton also took a bullet in the battle, but his injuries were pretty minor compared to Jacob and Elizabeth. When the doctor arrives, he has a bandaged shoulder but otherwise seems unharmed.

New episodes of 1923 air Sundays on Paramount+.